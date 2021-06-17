BusinessDay
From digital marketers to perfume sellers, how Twitter ban is ripping through Nigeria’s small businesses

… Looming unemployment increase, investment decline projected

a graph
Twitter has 39.6 million Nigerian users, 20 percent of who utilize the platform for business advertisement.

Opeyemi Ajadi is a 23-year-old entrepreneur who makes no less than a million naira monthly from the comfort of her home, working as a digital marketer and influencing corporate and individual brands on Twitter, a social media platform. She has over 30,000 followers with which she can comfortably reach millions of Twitter users at no…

