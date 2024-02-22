Nigeria is under siege by terrorists, bandits, and criminal gangs — NBA writes Tinubu

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has expressed fear that Nigeria is under siege by terrorists, bandits and criminal gangs, describing the growing state of insecurity in the country as happening in “alarming proportions”.

In its letter dated 14th February, 2024, titled “State of the Nation” which was signed by Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, the president of NBA, and directed to President Bola Tinubu, the association wondered which part of Nigeria was still under the control of the Federal Government.

“The entire country is under siege by terrorists, bandits, and criminal gangs. It is no longer easily determinable, if not impossible, which square kilometre of the Nigerian territory is under the authority or control of the Federal Government of Nigeria”.

NBA said kidnappings and bloodshed have become a daily activity in Nigeria, sending waves of worry to the citizens about their safety.

The letter read in part: “From the kidnap of pupils and their teachers in Ekiti to the continued onslaught on the people in the Northwestern states, the killings and massacre in Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Kwara, the destruction of electricity infrastructure in Bauchi; the murders in Anambra, Imo, Enugu and other parts of the country, not excepting the Federal Capital Territory – the seat of the government of the federation.”

It further said that the criminal activities have left many Nigerians homeless, families and businesses completely destroyed, adding that rather than subsiding, the insecurity level in the country continues to be on the rise.

Maikyau, citing the killings and massacre in Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Kwara and the kidnapping of pupils and teachers in Ekiti, said the security personnel who are supposed to protect lives in the country have been overwhelmed and unable to tame the situation.

He added that the posture of the government towards ensuring that the security of lives and properties of the citizens are guaranteed may not yield the desired results.

“When for instance, in the face of these challenges and daily experiences of Nigerians, the National Assembly embarks on projects for their personal welfare, involving humongous amounts of money and the requests are indulged by the Executive, that is not a posture that will give Nigerians any hope,” he said.

The NBA president stressed that Nigerians have lost confidence in the ability of the Federal Government to deal with the security situation, recommending a government/people engagement to inform the people of the government’s plan to change the narrative.