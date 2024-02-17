Kaduna: Bandits strike again, killing 6 and abducting Dozens, including retired CBN director

Armed bandits launched a brazen attack on two communities in Kaduna state’s southern region, killing at least six residents and abducting scores, including a retired Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) director. The incident, which unfolded late Friday night, has further stoked tensions in the already volatile state.

According to the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), the assailants descended upon Kwassam and Sabon Layi Kan Makama villages, firing indiscriminately and seizing at least 50 residents. Among the abducted is Zakariya Markus, a retired CBN director, who was reportedly taken alongside his younger brother and their family members.

According to PUNCH,local sources claim the attack commenced shortly after 10 pm, with heavily armed bandits storming Kwassam and targeting Markus’ residence. A fierce exchange of gunfire ensued as residents attempted to intervene, resulting in at least six fatalities, including Danmasani Gwaska, Mrs. Giwa John, Kapishi Barmu, Ganya Ubangida, Shigama Salisu, and Gani Magawata.

While SOKAPU has vehemently condemned the assault, calling it “despicable and condemnable,” the Kaduna state government’s official statement, delivered by Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, remains silent on the casualties and abductions in Kauru LGA.

Governor Uba Sani, expressing his outrage and condolences, has urged for “aggressive military operations” against bandits across the state, citing recent attacks in both Igabi and Kauru LGAs. This renewed push for decisive action comes amidst mounting frustration amongst citizens over the escalating violence and inadequate security measures.

The latest incident underscores the precarious security situation in Kaduna, particularly in its southern region. With kidnappings and killings becoming increasingly common, concerns regarding the safety and well-being of residents of the region.