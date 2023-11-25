Newcastle 4-1 Chelsea: Pochettino laments defeat to Magpies

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has lamented Blues embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Newcastle, labelling it as their ‘worst game of the season’.

The Magpies produced a brilliant display at St James’ Park with a stunning second-half display that dismantled Chelsea.

Jamaal Lascelles’ first-half error handed Raheem Sterling the chance to cancel out Alexander Isak’s opener with a superb free-kick. Still, the Newcastle skipper gave his side the lead with a bullet header on the hour.

Joelinton then pounced on Thiago Silva’s blunder on the day he became the Blues’ oldest-ever outfield player at 39 years and 64 days.

The excellent Anthony Gordon produced a fine solo effort seven minutes from time to seal a thumping win, the perfect response to the Magpies’ 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth before the international break.

The Blues, who finished the game with ten men following Reece James’ straight red card, suffered a heavy defeat on Tyneside to extinguish their momentum that had been building before the international break.

After the match, the former Spurs manager said his team played below expectations.

Read alsoChelsea not giving up on signing Osimhen

“It was our worst game of the season. It was tough to be in the stands,” Pochettino said.

“We cannot complain about the result; we did not read the game from the beginning.

“We did not play how we should play; we lacked intensity and energy.

“Even after we scored, at 1-1, it was a chance for us to force them to play deep, but it was so easy for Newcastle. That is why I am so upset with the performance.

“It is a young team; they need this situation to realise. We will go to the hotel, then train early tomorrow, so we have no time off.

“We cannot blame the players; it is the team together. We need to understand the level to compete and learn about this situation.

“There are many details, many things that build confidence and strength. We already know what is happening and will try to change the dynamic.”