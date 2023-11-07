Chelsea not giving up on signing Osimhen

Former Premier League champions Chelsea are reportedly mounting pressure on Serie A champions Napoli to sell their star player, Victor Osimhen, in the January transfer window.

The Nigerian international was impressive with Naples last season where he scored 26 goals in 32 top-flight matches and his effort helped the Parthenopeans secure their first Serie A title in 33 years.

The 24-year-old is not resting on his last season’s brilliant performance as he has netted six goals in ten appearances this campaign

Also, his outstanding display has attracted interest from top clubs in Europe over the summer transfer window as both Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich all interested in his signature.

Osimhen’s contract expires in 2025, no the Super Eagles striker has refused to sign an extension, prompting speculation that he might leave the Italian champions.

According to CaughtOffside, despite spending over £1billion on new players since Todd Boehly’s takeover in 2022, Chelsea wants to strengthen their forward line and has identified Osimhen as their top target.

“Osimhen is one of Chelsea’s top targets for 2024, and they’re eager to take advantage of the complicated contract negotiations between the player and his current club Napoli,” a report from CaughtOffside reads.

“Napoli are flat-out refusing to sell Osimhen in January, but Chelsea want to do the legwork now to ensure they’re at the front of the queue for the 24-year-old’s signature next summer.

“Napoli could try to bolster their own position by agreeing to insert a release clause into any potential new contract for Osimhen, but at the moment there does not appear to have been any significant progress on all parties agreeing a new deal.

“And they are believed to be “eager to take advantage of the complicated contract negotiations between Osimhen and Napoli.”