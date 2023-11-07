Tottenham vs Chelsea: Pochettino ends Spurs’ unbeaten run

Nicolas Jackson scored a superb hat trick in Chelsea’s 4-1 victory against Tottenham, ending Ange Postecoglou’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season and helping Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino make a winning return to Spurs.

Chelsea’s 4-1 victory ended Spurs’ unbeaten start to the Premier League season and earned Pochettino the first statement result.

The defeat brought an end to Tottenham’s unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign, which had included eight wins and two draws, and also halted Postecoglou’s 52-game unbeaten home record which stretches back across his entire tenure at Celtic.

Dejan Kulusevski fired Ange Postecoglou’s team in front during a 57-minute first half, where Cristian Romero earned a straight red card and Cole Palmer netted from the resulting penalty.

Tottenham also lost Micky van de Ven and James Maddison to injuries, while three goals were disallowed with video assistant referee John Brooks a busy man.

Spurs were reduced to nine men soon after half-time when Destiny Udogie was dismissed and the visitors’ numerical advantage finally told when Jackson slotted home in the 75th minute before he completed his treble with two stoppage-time strikes to bring an action-packed London derby to an end.