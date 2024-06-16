Euro 2024: Switzerland secures 3-1 victory over Hungary in Cologne

Switzerland started their Euro 2024 campaign with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Hungary at Cologne Stadium on Saturday night.

Kwadwo Duah and Michel Aebischer netted their first international goals, helping Switzerland claim an important win in Group A.

Duah, the 27-year-old London-born forward who plays for Ludogorets Razgrad in Bulgaria, opened the scoring in his second international appearance after making his debut earlier this month.

Bologna midfielder Aebischer provided the assist for Duah’s opener and then scored his own maiden international goal with an impressive long-range strike just before halftime.

Hungary’s Barnabas Varga, scoring his seventh goal in nine starts, set up a tense finish by narrowing the deficit. However, Breel Embolo secured the victory for Switzerland with a stoppage-time goal.

In the same group, hosts Germany dominated 10-man Scotland with a 5-1 win in the tournament’s opening match on Friday in Munich. Switzerland will face Scotland next on Wednesday, while Hungary will play against Germany on the same day.

England will begin their title bid on Sunday against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen, with striker Harry Kane insisting they are among the favourites.

“We’re here to win ultimately, and there will be nothing better than to do that for the nation,” said the Bayern Munich striker.

In other Group C action, Slovenia and Denmark will clash in Stuttgart, while Sunday’s other match in Group D features Poland against the Netherlands in Hamburg.

Scotland, after their defeat by Germany, remain at the bottom of Group A, while Switzerland sits second behind the tournament hosts.

Switzerland took control of the match from the start, dominating possession while Hungary struggled to create opportunities.

Duah, who had only played 45 minutes for the Swiss before this game, was brilliantly set up by Aebischer and finished past goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi in the 12th minute.

Just before halftime, Aebischer cut in from the left and expertly placed a strike from 20 yards out beyond Gulacsi’s reach.

In the 63rd minute, Varga missed a golden opportunity to reduce the deficit, steering his header wide. However, he made amends three minutes later by heading in a curling cross from Dominik Szoboszlai.

Despite the Hungarian fans’ support, the resurgent team couldn’t find an equalizer.

Embolo, returning from a cruciate ligament injury, came off the bench in the 74th minute and capitalized on a defensive error to score in the third minute of added time, sealing the win for Switzerland.

Switzerland will play Scotland next in Cologne on Wednesday, while Hungary will face Germany earlier in the day.