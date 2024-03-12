Nasarawa, Borno Governors commit land for Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Cities

Abdullahi Sule and Babagana Zulum, the Governors of Nasarawa and Borno States, respectively, have pledged to make land available for the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates programme initiated by the Federal Government, in a bid to ensure early access to affordable housing for their citizens.

The commitment was made during the commissioning of the first phase and flag-off of the second phase of the Nasarawa Technology Village in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on Monday.

Sule of Nasarawa State commended the Federal Government’s efforts in the housing sector and expressed Nasarawa State’s readiness to participate in the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates project.

He highlighted the importance of accessible housing for the welfare and economic development of the state and the country at large.

“The Technology Village, with its expected 1,962 housing units, will not only provide affordable shelter but also serve as a technology hub, fostering sustainable development through IT innovation and training,” Governor Sule emphasized.

Meanwhile, Zulum of Borno State affirmed that his state had already secured land for the Renewed Hope housing project, positioning Borno as one of the first states to benefit from the programme.

He underscored the significance of decent shelter in addressing societal challenges and commended Governor Sule for his commitment to the project.

Addressing the gathering, Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, stressed the importance of quality housing in ensuring dignified living and productivity.

He lauded the Nasarawa state government’s use of Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) for housing delivery, echoing the Federal Government’s focus on PPPs under the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme.

Highlighting the programme’s scope, Dangiwa mentioned the groundbreaking ceremony for a 3,112-housing unit project in Karsana, launched by President Bola Tinubu in February.

He revealed plans to build a substantial number of housing units in Nasarawa State, including the notable Gbagadalape project near the Nasarawa-FCT boundary.

The expansion and siting of cities on the outskirts of the FCT are expected to alleviate congestion, reduce pressure on infrastructure, and generate employment opportunities in both the FCT and Nasarawa State, Dangiwa mentioned.