Nasarawa Assembly passes revenue harmonisation bill

A bill for a law to amend, repeal and re-enact the Nasarawa State Harmonisation and Administration of Revenue Law and for purposes connected therewith has been passed into law by the Nasarawa State House Assembly.

The bill, if assented to by Governor Abdullahi Sule, is believed will address all bottlenecks of illegal taxation, curtail multiple tax collections, misappropriation, and boost the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.

The House also passed into law a bill to amend College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Lafia Nasarawa State 2020 and other matters connected thereof.

Danladi Jatau, speaker of the House, announced the passage of the two bills into law during the House proceedings Wednesday in Lafia.

The Speaker said that the bill when assented to by Governor Abdullahi Sule would checkmate irregularities or problems associated with revenue collection in the state, as well as centralise the collection of revenue in the state.

On College of Agriculture, Science and Technology bill, the Speaker said that the bill if signed by the governor would change the nomenclature of the headship of the institution from Provost to Rector and Deputy Provost to Deputy Rector.

The Speaker, however, directed the Clerk of the House to communicate the house’s resolution to Governor Sule for his further necessary action.

Earlier, Suleiman Yakubu Azara, the Majority Leader of the House, moved motions for the two bills to scale third readings which was seconded by the Minority Leader, Luka Iliya Zhekaba.

The House unanimously passed the two bills into law.

In another development, the House deliberated on the report of the House Committee on Education, Science and Technology on a bill for a law to establish the Wing Commander Abdullahi Ibrahim Vocational and Technology Institute Lafia and for other matters connected thereof.

The Speaker slated 15th April, 2024 for the passage of the bill into law.

The Speaker further announced that the House would commence Ramadan break Wednesday, March 6, 2024 and would resume on April 15, 2024 after Suleiman Yakubu Azara, the Majority Leader, moved a motion to that effect which was seconded by the Minority Leader, Luka Iliya Zhekaba.