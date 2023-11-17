NAF receives Beechcraft King Air 360ER aircraft

The Nigerian Air Force has taken delivery of at least one of two Beechcraft King Air 360ER (Reg: NAF 205). They will eventually be converted to special mission aircrafts for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Operations.

Recalled that last year, Oladayo Amao, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), an air marshal, says the Force would take delivery of additional fighter helicopters from the Federal Government before the end of December.

Amao said the new aircraft to be acquired would boost Nigerian air power employment and projection capabilities as well as air combat training.

He had added that the new delivery would be in addition to the already acquired 38 new aircraft since 2015.

Amao listed the aircraft being expected to include: 2 Agusta 109 Trekker multi-role helicopters, 2 Beechcraft King Air 360, 4 Diamond DA-62 surveillance aircraft, 3 Wing Loong II UCAVs and 6 T-129 ATAK helicopters.

Others include 2 CASA-295 medium airlift/surveillance aircraft, 12 AH-1Z attack helicopters and 24 M-346 attack aircraft.