MTN commences sixth phase of ICT, business skills training for SMEs

MTN Foundation has disclosed that the sixth phase of the ICT and business skills training capacity-building program under its youth development initiative is targeted at young entrepreneurs and business owners between the ages of 18-35 years.

Odunayo Sanya, executive secretary, MTN Foundation, stated that the sixth phase of the ICT and business skills training will be focused on young entrepreneurs in Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Kebbi, Niger and Yobe states.

“SMEs are the backbone of every sustainable economy, and as a technology company, we are committed to empowering young entrepreneurs in Nigeria through capacity building and funding. We are constantly seeking ways to bridge the gap between our youths and the skills they require to thrive in a digital world. We will continue to partner with other competent organisations to bridge this gap,” Sanya stated.

She disclosed further that in the sixth phase, 3000 young entrepreneurs will be trained, and the training will be delivered through a five-week online program in partnership with Microsoft and Meta.

Accordingly, the training will also provide an equipment grant of N90 million for the top 300 participants at the end of the program. “The goal of the ICT training is to equip Nigerian youth with technological skills that can be applied to build sustainable businesses in Nigeria”.

Sanya also disclosed that since the launch of the ICT and business skills initiative, MTN Foundation has successfully run five phases in partnership with Oracle, KPMG, IBM, Digital Bridge Institute, CISCO, Google, Meta, and Microsoft, and the training has been implemented in 16 states across Nigeria.