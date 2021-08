World energy giant, Shell, has named Elohor Aiboni as the managing director of its Nigeria deep-water business, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) with effect from 1st August 2021. Elohor is the first female to lead a Shell exploration company in the over 60 years of Shell’s operations in Nigeria. She succeeds Bayo…

