LG, Fouani Nigeria mark 20 years of partnership

LG, a global electronic giant, is marking a 20-year business partnership with Fouani Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary company of Fouani Group.

Fouani Nigeria was established with the aim of serving the Nigerian market with the latest, best, and modern technologically-driven electronics. The partnership is said to have resulted in marketing excellence.

At an event to mark the partnership, Dong Youn Kim, managing director, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, said the company and Fouani Nigeria Limited over the last 20 years have had a strong history of growth and success.

“Our strong history of growth and success in Nigeria is not complete without mentioning our two-decade journey with Fouani Nigeria Limited. It’s not enough to just produce quality products for the customers, the product needs to be made available to the customers and provide seamless customer experience and technical support. Our partnership with Fouani Nigeria has enabled us to do more for our customers,” Kim said.

Read Also: Used electronics prices spike as importers juggle multiple costs

“We want to thank each and every one of our customers for their unflinching loyalty and affinity for the LG brand. We promise to continue to meet your needs and aspirations by offering quality electronics that will enrich your lifestyle at a reasonable cost,” he further said.

According to him, “As a customer-centric brand, we pay attention to the needs and aspirations of our customers. We are enriching lives through our products and want to ensure that our customers don’t have to worry about anything while enjoying your products. When we promise, we deliver. And this is a demonstration of our commitment to enhancing our consumer lifestyle in Nigeria.”

Speaking on the partnership, Mohamed Fouani, managing director, Fouani Nigeria Limited, said: “As we celebrate 20 years in business, we reflected on the huge accomplishments we have made with our amazing partner, LG Electronics.