Fairly used household electronic products are increasingly going out of the reach of Nigerians, as a weaker exchange rate and other factors that have contributed to the rising cost of imports trigger price spikes. Many who depend on imported used electrical and electronic equipment (UEEE) typically turn to markets like Westminster in Lagos for cheap…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login