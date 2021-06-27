LFLP grooms young poets, unveils first edition of school poetic magazine

Lycée Français Louis Pasteur de Lagos, (LFLP) the only French school in Lagos State has made conscious efforts to groom its pupils to write and recite poems in French and in English.

The school unveiled its first edition of school poetic magazine, “Anthologie des poèmes” a compilation of various French and English poems and illustrations created by LFLP pupils from ages 6 to 10years.

Speaking during the poetry presentation by pupils in LFLP Primary School and the unveiling of the first edition of the School Poetic Magazine, Ejiro Itua, the project initiator disclosed that in September 2020, LFLP started this poetry project and the students studied a lot of poems and started writing their own poems.

“Our children wrote their own poems and we thought it will be nice if they could also recite them and this is why we are having this program.

“We have very young poets amongst us as the students have been able to write fantastic poems and made illustrations to portray the meaning of their poems. So, they are both writers and illustrators. It is their poem, their style, it is an art and they are all poetic,” Itua said.

She disclosed that this is the first edition of the collection of poems, adding that the project will be continuous.

Also speaking at the event, Leon Anne- Laure the headmistress of the school said the poetry project, which started in September 2020 is aimed at helping the kids write and recite poems all through the school year.

She said the students from ages six to 10 have learnt a lot of poems to help them better express themselves in the French language.

Anne disclosed that the initial project was to involve other schools but she discovered that it was very difficult to achieve that, so Ejiro Itua had to collaborate with teachers of the French International School Lagos with contribution from other pupils in other schools in Lagos.

She said a lot of kids have indicated interest to improve their poems for next year, adding that the project has groomed the pupils to become more outspoken and bold.

“Some pupils in LFLP are not francophones, so we start from scratch to teach them how to speak French. Pupils who are three years old may not be able to write poems in French but they are able to recite them,” Anne – Laure added.