Lekki trade, investment confab seen attracting more investors

The Nigerian investment landscape is getting a huge boost as the Lekki Trade & Investment Summit debuts.

The one-day summit, which is organised by the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Ibeji-Lekki, Lagos, is billed to hold on September 30, 2022 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

It is expected to woo potential foreign investments with a robust international participation covering 12 exhibitors and 27 speakers & panelists from 14 sectors, 800 in-person delegates from over 150 global organisations and 2000 virtual attendees from over 50 countries.

According to Tomiwa Idowu, marketing manager, Lekki Free Trade Zone, the growing Lagos investment landscape, especially the Lekki corridor, which is home to Africa’s largest fertiliser plant, the world’s largest single train crude oil refinery, West Africa’s deepest and largest seaport, among other investments, is expected to soar further with potential investors who are expected to grace the summit amid foreign direct investment (FDI) following afterwards.

Idowu noted further that the $2billion investment being offered by the Lagos State government for the improvement of infrastructure along the Lekki corridor from 2022 to 2027, is a huge bait for potential investors who are expected to use the summit platform to network with key partners, cement partnerships and kick start their investments.

Beyond the proposed $2billion investment in infrastructure, which is a guarantee of sustainability and return on investment, the government is further backing the summit with the presence of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State, as the special guest of honour.

To enrich the participation and offering more reasons for attendance at the summit are notable keynote speakers, including Adeniyi Adebayo, minister of industry, trade and investment; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director- general, World Trade Organisation; Aliko Dangote, president, Dangote Industries Limited; Pamela Coke- Hamilton, executive director, International Trade Centre; Abimbola Ogunbanjo, chairman, Nigerian Exchange Group and Nimi Akinkugbe, Nigerian ambassador, Greece.

The summit being sponsored by the trade zone, which is managed in accordance with international best practices, also parades world-class speakers including; Benedict Oramah, president, AFREXIM Bank; Bolaji Balogun, CEO, Chapel Hill Denham; Ibukun Awosika, founder, The Chair Centre; Ben Luckock, co-head, oil trading, Trafigura, Mark Benjamins, advisor, Port of Rotterdam, and more speakers to be announced later.