MKH Investment allocates plots at The Wealthy Place to investors

MKH Investment Limited, a top real estate organisation in Nigeria has allocated plots to first batch of investors at The Wealthy Place – its premier commercial estate.

Strategically located at the Lekki Epe Expressway, Ibeju Lekki, The Wealthy Place is Lagos’ first Private Commercial Estate with a C of O, according to the organisation in a statement.

During the allocation ceremony at The Wealthy Place, Ibeju Lekki, Muibi Kehinde, MKH Group CEO, welcomed investors and special guests in his speech on the unique Estate features stating that the goal is for the company to create safe investment opportunities for clients.

“The Wealthy Place is a notable project for us and we are working towards transforming it into a major commercial hub in this city. In a few months, you won’t recognize this place,” he said.

“This Estate has such a unique location and is surrounded by landmarks such as the Dangote Refinery, Lekki Free Trade Zone and Pan Atlantic University,” he further said.

“Today, we have allocated plots to the first batch of investors and development can begin now. We can assure intending investors that buying into the Wealthy Place is an investment that would definitely yield good returns,” he added.

One of the investors present at the allocation ceremony, expressed optimism said, “I am happy to have keyed into this investment opportunity. The Wealthy Place is so strategically located that I have no doubts about getting maximum profit from my investment.

“I have been allocated to my plot and I am anticipating speedy development of the property. I got my Deed of Assignment, survey documents and letter of allocation. MKH is doing well, I must confess and I know that they have more wonderful projects in the pipeline for us.”

Read also: Housing: Major groundbreaking may stir Garden City real estate climate

Also, Ruth Okorie, a real estate consultant with the company, commended the MKH brand for their efforts in constantly creating investment opportunities in the real estate sector.

“MKH is building a track record of always providing viable investment opportunities for its clients. The Wealthy Place is one of such opportunities and I have encouraged a lot of people to take advantage of it,” she said.

“To crown it all, the features such as constant power supply, gated environment and 24 hours security and so on are just so wonderful. This Estate is going to also be a major industrial center in Lekki and we look forward to seeing the finished version of this project,” she added.

MKH is focused on creating sustainable investment opportunities in Nigeria. The company has a number of projects under their belt within and outside Lagos. MKH Investment also offers other services such as facility management and real estate consultancy.