Leave judiciary to its job, CJN warns politicians

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, at the weekend, warned politicians to allow the judiciary to perform its function.

Justice Ariwoola gave the warning at a reception organised in his honour by the Oyo State government, in Ibadan, where he also charged the judiciary to leave politics for politicians.

“I want to admonish the politicians to leave the judiciary alone for us to function. Let them do their own thing while we do ours. Law is not static. What we apply is law as it is made.

At the event, held at the Manhattan Hall, Ibadan, which had in attendance four other state governors, justices of the Supreme Court, Oyo State judiciary, lawyers, officials of the Oyo State government, and traditional rulers, among others, Justice Ariwoola appreciated Governor Seyi Makinde for honouring him and pledged not to let Nigerians down.

He said: “I feel overwhelmed today and thank my governor. I want to assure Nigerians that we are ready and we shall not let down Nigerians.

“On October 12 when I was sworn inas the CJN in a substantive capacity, Governor Makinde appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari on behalf of the entire Oyo State and the president just smiled, but maybe he did not understand.

“The Lord single-handedly, as He has always done, did it for my governor. It is during his time that the Yoruba has the position of the CJN again, which it last had 37 years ago.

“So, this dinner that the governor has organised today, is to give gratitude to God, because there is no way anybody would write about Seyi Makinde as governor of Oyo State and would not write that a CJN came from his place during his time as governor.

“I congratulate you and this is novel again. You moved four executives of their respective states to this dinner in appreciation of God.

“You would have noticed that being a pacesetter state, what happened on the day of my swearing-in was more of a pacesetter event.

“The GCON is often given to the CJN upon being sworn in, but as a child of the pacesetter state, I had been given the honour before I was sworn in as the CJN, Ariwoola said.

In his address, Makinde said his administration will continue to promote the independence of the judiciary in the state. The governor said his administration has created the enabling environment forthe judicial arm of government to carry out its constitutional responsibilities because it is the bastion of hope for the common man.

Makinde, who expressed delight at the fact that the state produced Nigeria’s 5th citizen, explained that it was the first time in the history of Nigeria that Oyo State would produce the CJN.

“One thing we can take away from this gathering is that as for me, and other politicians, who recognise the fact that the judiciary is the hope of the common man, we will continue to allow the judiciary to function independently.

“The Judiciary will be allowed to continue to carry out its constitutional responsibilities.

“Once again, For Oyo State, we are delighted that we are able to witness this day,” the governor said.

Among the governors who graced the occasion were Nyesom Wike, Rivers State; Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia State; Samuel Ortom, Benue State, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State.