LBS retains spot as Africa’s top business school

The Lagos Business School (LBS) retained its top spot in Africa as the Financial Times has ranked it as one of the top global business schools in its Executive Education 2022 ranking.

LBS, dubbed “Africa’s Finest,” was ranked 41st in Executive Education, resulting from a 50th and 51st position in the Open Enrolment and Customs programmes ranks respectively.

This is the 15th consecutive year that LBS features on this exclusive ranking table, according to a statement.

“This accomplishment is proof that LBS is Africa’s leading business school, providing high-quality business education among the world’s best,” said Chris Ogbechie, professor of Strategic Management and dean of LBS. “It demonstrates the high calibre of our faculty, programmes, teaching methods, and overall participant experience. As a result of the activities of our faculty, who are industry experts, we have become business thought leaders, championing the drive for management excellence.”

Read also: LBS retains ranking in FT top 50 global business schools

Frank Aigbogun, president of the Lagos Business School Alumni Association and CEO of BusinessDay Media Ltd, said: “Lagos Business School has provided the highest quality of management education to participants since its inception.”

“Being ranked 41st in the world and first in Africa is an incredible accomplishment that the LBS Alumni Association is very proud of. Congratulations to the Dean, the faculty, and the entire LBS community,” he added.

The Financial Times is the world’s leading business publication, and it publishes an annual list of the top executive education providers in the world based on program and teaching quality, faculty excellence and diversity, international reach, and other factors.

LBS is the only African business school in the top 50 this year, and the school improved its open enrolment position by 19 places.