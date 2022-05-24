LBS retains ranking in FT top 50 global business schools

The Financial Times has named Lagos Business School (LBS) as one of the top global business schools in its Executive Education 2022 ranking.

LBS, dubbed “Africa’s Finest,” was ranked 41st in executive education, after ranking 50th and 51st in the Open Enrollment and Customs Programmes, respectively.

“This accomplishment is proof that LBS is Africa’s leading business school, providing high-quality business education among the world’s best,” said Professor Chris Ogbechie, Dean of LBS.

“It demonstrates the high calibre of our faculty, programmes, teaching methods, and overall participant experience. As a result of the activities of our faculty, who are industry experts, we have become business thought leaders, championing the drive for management excellence,” Ogbechie added.

Frank Aigbogun, president of the Lagos Business School Alumni Association and CEO of BusinessDay Media Ltd, also commented: “Lagos Business School has provided the highest quality of management education to participants since its inception.

Read also: Palton Morgan empowers senior civil servants with economic strategy course at LBS

“Being ranked 41st in the world and first in Africa is an incredible accomplishment that the LBS Alumni Association is very proud of. Congratulations to the Dean, the faculty, and the entire LBS community,” Aigbogun said.

LBS now appears on this exclusive ranking table for the 15th year in a row.

The Financial Times is the world’s leading business publication, and it publishes an annual list of the top executive education providers in the world based on programme and teaching quality, faculty excellence and diversity, international reach, and other factors. LBS is the only African business school in the top 50 this year, and the school improved its open enrolment position by 19 places.