Palton Morgan empowers senior civil servants with economic strategy course at LBS

Palton Morgan, a real estate group in Nigeria, in partnership with the Lagos Business School, hosted senior civil servants from Lagos and Ogun States to an economic capacity development and competitiveness strategy course at the LBS Pan-Atlantic University campus.

The course had as participants, senior government officials and public sector stakeholders in the built sector of the economy, including special assistants to governors, permanent secretaries and directors at ministries and heads of MDAs relevant to the Real Estate sectors of both States.

Commenting on the partnership initiative with the public sector, Group Chief Operating Officer at Palton Morgan, Nidal Turjman, said “the real estate giant’s contributions to socio-economic development are extensive, we have contributions that cover the real estate value chains. It could be from property management, construction, logistics, investment advisory, sales and marketing and so on.”

The 3-day program theme ‘Enhancing Economic Competitiveness’ was designed to boost the effectiveness of public sector stakeholders through exposure to global best practices in institutional collaborations, PPP dynamics, sustainable competitive advantages, and cluster participation mechanism for inclusive national growth.

Chairman of Palton Morgan Holdings, Femi Olubanwo noted that “although LBS usually has the course curriculum attended by corporate executives across sectors for capacity and economic development, we decided to sponsor this course to enrich those who regulate our sector with current knowledge of economic strategies and the power of synergies so that they also can have a contemporary understanding of where the people they regulate are coming from.”

“If this initiative goes as we hoped, we will find Lagos and Ogun states actually working together on projects, on planning, on development, and that will be for the benefits of our society and our sector in particular. And we at Palton Morgan are delighted to be at the vanguard of making that happen,” He added.

On the choice of Lagos and Ogun, Olubanwo further opined that both are contiguous states. “the two States are almost one state. However, we found out that they work in silos, but we saw the benefits of bringing them together.”

The course beneficiaries on their part expressed gratitude for the opportunity provided by Palton Morgan to scale their career capacity with dynamic and relatable industry resources and comparative trends from across the globe.

They all affirmed the importance of collaborations for both states to maximize their economic strengths whilst integrating their competitiveness as well as encouragingPalton Morgan for more partnership initiatives to consolidate on growing the potentials of the two states.

For Olufunmilayo Sorunke, the Director of ICT and Business Development, Ogun State Housing Corporation, “I came with a high expectation, and I have learned to develop new business strategies and not business as usual.”

Delphine Misan-Arenyeka, Non-Executive Director at Palton Morgan said “part of our social responsibility to the states that we play in. We are building the capacity of senior public servants and hopefully, it will translate to their subordinates, and ultimately result in greater success in policy and regulations.”