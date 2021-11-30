You need to active Javascript on your
Lagos releases White Paper on #EndSARS Panel Report

The Lagos State government has announced the release of the much-awaited White Paper on the #EndSARS Panel Report submitted to the governor about two weeks ago.

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu during a state live broadcast earlier on Tuesday hinted at plans to release the White Paper on the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry report of Lekki Toll Gate Incident Investigation.

Commissioner for information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso in a short statement on Tuesday, confirmed the release of the documents to the public.

…Details later

