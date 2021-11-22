Blinken calls for action on #EndSARS panel report

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken has called for the implementation of the #EndSARS panel report, saying it was a step towards accountability for killings and rights abuses allegedly committed by security operatives.

Blinken stated this Friday during a media conference with Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama during his visit to Nigeria.

He said the conclusion of the investigation by the independent panel of inquiry was a step towards unravelling what actually happened.

According to him, “We welcome the conclusion of the investigation by the independent inquiry established by the Lagos State government to look into the events that took place near Lekki Tollgate in Lagos on October of 2020 and this, of course, was amidst the #EndSars protests including the killings and other alleged abuses by the security forces.”

Read also: Why I can’t act on #ENDSARS reports now – Buhari

Earlier, President Buhari had told Blinkens that many state governments were involved and have given different terms of reference to the probe panels.

“We at the Federal have to wait for the steps taken by the states, and we have to allow the system to work. We can’t impose ideas on them. The Federal Government has to wait for the reaction of the states,” Buhari said.

On the eve of his visit to the country, Blinken nullified Donald Trump’s action that included Nigeria on a US blacklist of nations that violate religious freedom.

The U.S top diplomat is on a three-nation tour in Africa and Nigeria is his second stop after Kenya while Senegal is his final destination in the continent. At each stop, Blinken is meeting with civil society as well as governments as part of a push for democratic values, respect for human rights, peace and security.