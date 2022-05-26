Lagos Recyclers Association elects new executives, plans towards a cleaner city

The Lagos Recyclers Association (LAGRA) has elected new executives in line with its new administration plans to make Lagos State expand its recycling value chain across all stakeholders by getting all citizens involved.

Femi Idowu-Adegoke, LAGRA’s newly elected President, expressed that, “Recycling is important to the society environmentally, economically and socially. It’s a tool to develop a circular economy that minimizes and reduces the negative environmental impact of virgin resource extraction, creates cleaner and sustainable communities, and creates jobs for youths, women and girls within the society.

“Every citizen should key into Lagos State sustainable waste and environmental management by identifying value in municipal solid waste by containerizing, sorting our waste for Recycling and general waste collection and ultimately we must understand that waste management is our collective responsibility.”

Read also: Dangote Cement begins conversion of waste-to-energy

The association is dedicated to promoting waste reduction, reuse, recycling, salvaging and composting. The organisation has over 100 members throughout the state representing a broad spectrum of the recycling community; non-profit recyclers, reuse specialists, local and state government workers, consultants, haulers, environmentalists, artists, students and others interested in the many “Rs” which are reduce, reuse, recycle, repurpose, rethink, redesign.

He added that the essence of the association to the society at large is towards attitudinal and behavioural change towards sustainable waste management, advocating and implementing waste as a resource for cleaner Lagos.

As the new administration yearns towards a better Lagos, its agenda is to create awareness, implement and develop the waste recycling industry in Collaboration and Partnership with Lagos State government for sustainable waste management for all stakeholders.