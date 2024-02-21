Lagos advocates collaboration with diplomatic communities to achieve SDGs

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, has called for collaborative support of High Commissions and Development Partners to successfully achieve the 17 points Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Hamzat made the call during a meeting with members of High Commissions and Development Partners held on Tuesday at Ikoyi, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the SDGs 17 points include No Poverty, Quality Education, Better Health Care, Industry Innovation and Infrastructure among others.

The meeting with the theme: “Fostering Partnership For The Attainment of Sustainable Development Goals in Lagos State” was organised by the Lagos State Office of Sustainable Development Goals.

According to him, it is important for governments, representatives of consulates, embassies, multinational organisations, development partners, and stakeholders in the ecosystem to collaborate and collectively advance the quest to create a world where no one is left behind.

Hamzat noted that the theme of the meeting was apt as it served as a clarion call, echoing through the corridors of diplomats, development and rallying stakeholders to unite in a shared commitment towards realizing a sustainable and prosperous future for all.

Commenting on initiatives put in place by the state government, the deputy governor said that the state government had captured the different SDGs in the THEMES AGENDA.

He added that the agenda aimed to proffer solutions to the various challenges and attain the SDGs

Hamzat noted that one of the biggest challenges in achieving the 17 SDGs was proper physical Planning.

He stated that there was need for proper physical planning to enable sustainability noting that without such, it would lead to residue for disaster.

“Our cities must be planned because whatever is not well planned cannot be measured hence, cannot be managed.

“The biggest challenge for cities like Lagos is the maintenance and sustainability of the environment,” he said.

The deputy governor, therefore, pushed for proper urban planning in order to sustain the environment for the good of all.

In her remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on SDGs, Dr Oreoluwa Finnih, said the essence of the meeting was to seek partnerships and collaboration of stakeholders in achieving all the SDGs for the sustainability of the state and the nation as a whole.

“We recognise that collaborations are key which is why the 17th goal of the SDGs is partnership.

“This partnership is important so as to attain the goals which we are supposed to achieve by 2030.”

Earlier in her welcome address, Mrs Tolani Oshodi, Permanent Secretary, Office of SDGs, stressed that Lagos State was not only open for business but open for collaborative ventures that would leave to a lasting legacy for generations to come.

“Our collective aim is to ensure that we harness the full spectrum of diplomatic influence and the myriad opportunities it presents.”

Oshodi explained that the theme emerged from shared commitment to a cause that transcends borders and resonates with the global imperative for sustainable development.

“It is also important to leverage this collective power to forge innovative partnerships, cultivate cooperation, and strategically navigate the challenges on our path.

“Hence, maximising our impact on the journey towards achieving the SDGs in the dynamic landscape of Lagos State.

“As we embark on this journey together, let us remember that the attainment of the SDGs is not just a goal for Lagos but a shared aspiration for the entire global community,” she said.