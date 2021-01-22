Kwara launches partnership with Lagos on agric, spends $2bn to boost food security

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state has launched a 10-year Agricultural Transformation Plan, which is designed to ensure food security, generate employment opportunities and reduce poverty rate.

The plan, according to the governor, is hinged on six pillars of crop production, finance, livestock, access to market, value chain and crosscutting programme.

Speaking virtually at the launch attended by several stakeholders in agriculture, Governor Abdulrahman explained that the document came with measurable milestone to ensure faithful implementations by all the stakeholders involved.

“It is a 10-year plan which is based on verifiable data gathered from field research and extensive consultations with various stakeholders and experts in the sector. The plan spells out the opportunities and challenges in the agricultural sector in the state, and identifies six pillars that are critical to the success of the plan.

“These pillars are crop production, Finance, Livestock, access to market, value chain, and cross-cutting programmes. The document explains each of these pillars and the milestones to be reached in the course of its implementation,” he said.

Abdulrazaq added that the plan also comes with detailed monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to constantly interrogate the journey while attention is also paid to sustainability.

“The essence of this document is to ensure food security, attract investments to the sector, create jobs, reduce poverty, and create inclusive growth by giving equal opportunities for women and girls to also benefit from everything that this plan has to offer.

“This week is one of the most exciting weeks because I met the French Ambassador to Nigeria who has agreed to send a team to Kwara State. He is particularly interested in agricultural sector, most especially the livestock sector”, he said.

The governor said he is also working to ink an agreement with the Lagos State Government on food production, adding that Kwara would be investing some $2 billion in the agricultural sector in partnership with the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), a platform of the African Union to advance economic growth on the continent.

He said, “This will be anchored by a department at Kwara State University, Malete which will be at Ilesha Baruba. This administration will conclude the construction of that campus. The campus has extensive land which I have visited.