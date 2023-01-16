Kogi inaugurates 23-member technical working group to tackle gender-based violence

The Kogi State government has inaugurated a 23- member Technical Working Group to tackle gender-based violence in the state.

Fatima Kabir Buba, Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, Kogi State, disclosed that the development is part of government’s efforts to ensure gender equality in all spheres of human life, as she charged the committee members to work in accordance with the work group terms of reference.

Represented by Andy Stella Maris, permanent secretary in the ministry, she also admonished members of the technical working group to take the assignment very seriously as the government is determined to end all sorts of violence against the vulnerable and restore human dignity in all spheres of life.

Fatima Buba described gender-based violence as a common social problem in Nigeria, especially in the northern part of the country and called on government at all levels and spirited individuals to move against the odds.

“There has been an increase in the cases of domestic violence, sexual exploitation, forced early marriage, and rape of minors since the spate of Boko Haram insurgency.

“There exist alarming statistics on the current wave of these vices, which were said to have been aggravated by Covid-19 pandemic and its associated lockdown and natural disasters,” the commissioner said.

She pointed out that Kogi is ready to key into the federal government’s measures to tackle the menace, as she assured that the Kogi government will not relent in taking proactive measures to curb and de-escalate the continual rising incidence of SGBV in Kogi.

“Among the efforts put in place to tackle the menace were creation of the SGBV dashboard and situation room unit for gathering of credible data that will serve as holistic policy guide and action towards the incidence as well as domestication and passage of the state VAPP Bill, which was assented to by Governor Yahaya Bello.”

The Kogi State Technical Working Group on Sexual/Gender Based violence has Andy Stella Maries, permanent secretary of Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, as chairperson, and Inah Husseni Isaac as secretary.