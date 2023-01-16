2023: BVAS, right use of PVCs solution to election rigging – Jibrin

Walid Jibrin, the chairman, Atiku/Ombugadu Campaign Council in Nasarawa State, has said that the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the use of the permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) by the electorate were the only solution to election rigging in the coming election.

The former BoT Chairman of the PDP made the observation during the party’s zonal rally in Akwanga, headquarters of Akwanga Local Government of the state.

He reminded the electorate of the need to get their PVCs, saying, it’s a sure way for a credible election that will bring in the needed leaders to power.

“BVAS would curtail electoral fraud in the general elections which would make the vote of every electorate count,” he said.

The chairman also urged the electorate to vote Atiku Abubakar as Nigeria’s president; David Ombugadu as governor of Nasarawa State and all other PDP candidates in the elections.

He said: “Atiku is the only person that would rescue Nigeria from its present numerous challenges. A vote for Atiku/Okowa will rescue Nigeria from its present challenges and a vote for Ombugadu/Ohinoyi will bring speedy development across the state.

“A vote for all of our PDP candidates will enable all of us enjoy the much needed dividends of democracy.”

Labaran Maku, the director-general of Atiku/Ombugadu Campaign Council in Nasarawa State, described Nasarawa North as a home of PDP, while assuring that the zone will deliver Atiku, Ombugadu and all other PDP candidates come 2023.

The former Minister of Information, who hails from the zone, said that PDP government would tackle insecurity and promote peace in the state and country at large, if voted.

The director-general also urged those who are yet to collect their PVCs to do so in order to vote out APC government at the national and state levels.

PDP stalwarts in the state, Mike Abdul; Suleiman Adoke and Mohammed Jafar also expressed the optimism that the BVAs would kick out APC government in 2023.

They assured PDP of massive votes in the state, saying that the zone is an enclave of PDP in the state.

Francis Orogu, the state PDP chairman, while presenting party flags to candidates of the party in the zone, said that the PDP would tackle insecurity and improve on the standard of living of the people of the state, if given the mandate.

“The time has come to change APC; it is high time to show APC the way out of power because APC has failed and still failing us.

“Many have gone because of insecurity, hunger and poverty. It is time to tell APC good bye,” he said.

The PDP governorship candidate, David Ombugadu, promised to prioritise security, health, water, education and other infrastructure, if elected governor.

Ombugadu urged the electorate to have confidence in PDP, pledging that the party will not fail the people.

The PDP governorship flag bearer also promised to prioritise women and youths empowerment.