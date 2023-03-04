Kogi assures farmers of support to boost agric activities

As new farming season approaches, the kogi state government has assured farmers of its super support to help boost agricultural activities in the state.

Gabriel Olofu, the Commissioner for commerce and Industry gave the assurance while declaring open a training workshop by the Nigeria Export Promotion Coul (NEPC) for cassava farmers and processors in kogi state held in Lokoja.

Represented by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Salifu Ahmed commended Governor Yahaya Bello for deploying huge resources into the development of agriculture in the last seven years in the state, describing him as agriculture-friendly governor.

He urged cassava farmers and processors to form cooperative groups to enable them benefit from government’s grants.

.

In her welcome address, the state coordinator of NEPC, Amina Abdulmalik assured of the council’s commitment to ensure it’s continued collaboration with cassava farmers and processors to improve on the Non-oil Export performance in the country.

She pointed out that the major objective of the multiplication and distribution of the improved cassava rapid multiplication CRM stems was to establish an improved cassava multiplication system and to develop effective and sustainable improved varieties to farmers

to help boost cassava production in Nigeria.

In a paper presentation, titled Rapid Multiplication of cassava to solve low multiplication ratio, the resource person, Yakubu Zubairu said the workshop was a follow up to the previous work shop on cassava production multiplication and value addition, noting that there was need to train cassava farmers on how cassava stems can be multiply into large quantity for increased cassava farming.

While commending the present administration for commiting huge resources into agriculture, urged Government, individuals and commercial banks to inject more funds into the agriculture sector to increase production and implored cassava farmers whom were provided with cassava stems to ensure proper

maintenance and care.

In their separate good will messages, the MD/CEO of Kogi

Enterprise Development Agency KEDA, Rakiya Onaivo Sani, Head of Ventures of NYSC in Kogi state, Nweke Ifeoma, NASSI Secretary, MB Yusuf commended NEPC in it’s sensitization program for farmers in the state.

Rekiya Onaivo particularly requested cassava farmers to approach her at the KEDA office on the issue of grants and urged them to take proper care of the cassava stems given to them by NEPC.