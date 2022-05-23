Kizz Daniel excites music lovers with the latest ‘Buga hit’

Popular Nigerian singer-songwriter, Kizz Daniel has been exciting music lovers with his latest entertaining hit song known as ‘Buga’.

Since the release of the hit song, social media platforms such as Tik Toks and others have been awash with creative jigs and twists to the rhythm of the song.

According to music lovers, Buga is a song like never before, as it has made the top chart in every music show across the world.

They said that Buga did not just blow the music scene away with serenity but also designed a dance step that spurs confidence in listeners into holding their heads up positively.

It has been described as a beautiful song that lifts the spirit and massages the soul effortlessly.

“Buga is a Nigerian parlance. It means to show off, stunt on them. So, in this context, it means after you have put in the work, let your results speak loudly. Enjoy your success. Whatever you are seeing out there, whatever result the song is generating, that is the result of hard work and I have consistently put in my best in all my songs. Nothing good comes easy,” Kizz Daniel said.

The singer and father of two said on his Instagram page, @Kizzdaniel, Buga, many music tasters, have said, “As long as people work so hard to make legit money, they should be proud to flaunt their wealth to the public.”

At the Kizz Daniel concert in the United Kingdom also known as Vado, sold out 02 in London tour to Birmingham, which was held on Saturday 21st May this year, Vado was seen making energetic and smooth steps to the music.

On the outing, Kizz Daniel said that after the London tour that he will still be on the road.

“I want to connect to my fans worldwide. The US tour is next followed by Africa, Australia, Europe etc,” he said.

Buga, which has become the lead song on Apple Music’s top 100 in Nigeria, and was also performed in Birmingham.

“It was a great feeling. When you put out a masterpiece and the rest of the world accepts it as one that is a satisfying feeling right there. And such encourages you to do more,” the singer added.

Kizz Daniel’s Buga is currently number one among the top 100 on Apple in Kenya. It is revealed as the world’s top five Afrobeat trending globally. Meanwhile, Buga has been named the most Shazam song in the world.