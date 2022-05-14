Make Music Nigeria gears up for the Make Music Day 2022 Celebrations

Make Music Nigeria has unveiled plans for the 2022 edition of Make Music Day celebrations across Nigerian cities like Lagos, Abuja, Uyo many other cities of Nigeria in commemoration of the global celebration of World Music Day.

The celebrations, which happen across the world every year on the 21st of June, are poised to be extra special this year as it marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the global celebration which was first celebrated as Fête de la Musique in Paris in 1982 under the direction Jack Lang (who is the Minister of Culture of France) and Maurice Fleuret. This is in addition to the fact that 2022 marks the 7th consecutive year that Nigeria’s foremost city, Lagos, will be joining the celebration with the Make Music Lagos lineup of events.

Team Lead, Make Music Nigeria, Adeola Akinyemi had this to say, “We are excited to be back for another edition of this landmark celebration. This year we seek to scale up to cover as many cities as possible and bring the joys and opportunities of FREE LIVE MUSIC to as many people as possible.”

As it has become the Nigerian standard, Make Music Nigeria will be presenting a week-long festival of musical events across major cities in Nigeria which would see various individuals, organizations and groups organize various Make Music Day events in their communities. So everyone that has the desire and capacity to host a music event is welcome to reach out to the Make Music Nigeria team to register their event and get the necessary support.

The festivities start on the 19th of June and run through the entire week all the way to the 26th of June. On the lineup this year are longtime fan-favorite events like Learn to Play; Learn to DJ; Music Business Conference; and “My song is your Song Concerts” global song exchange.

Music fans can expect superlative performances from the crème de la crème of the Nigerian music scene at the large-crowd finale Make Music Lagos concert which is better known as the Lagos Shutdown Concert. So, whatever you do, do not miss out on all the events, excitement, and opportunities on offer this year.

Make Music Nigeria (Make Music Lagos) is a member of the Make Music Alliance (the global body promoting the World Music Day with HQ in New York), and the organizing partners for 2022 are Showgear, Zannoza Entertainment, IPC events, Schullz66, and IMPREVA.

For more information about the lineup of events and partnerships for Make Music Lagos 2021, please visit www.makemusiclagos.org.ng or the official social media pages @makemusiclagos.

ABOUT MAKE MUSIC LAGOS

Make Music Lagos is the Lagos edition of the global celebration of music, Make Music Day, that takes place every year on June 21 in commemoration of World Music Day in over 1000 cities across the world.

In 2016, Tayo and Deola Akinyemi, founders of Showgear (a leading Nigerian audio-visual company) noticed in the course of their interactions with the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) in the US that no Nigerian city was on the list of cities where Make Music Day is celebrated. Not even Africa’s music capital, Lagos. So, they approached the Make Music Alliance Team about the possibility of a Lagos edition. They got the go ahead, and the rest they say is history.

Several editions later, the initiative has grown in leaps and bounds and has contributed to the advancement of the music scene in Nigeria by providing FREE platforms and experiences for fans, artistes, brands and industry organizations.

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Deola Akinyemi | makemusiclagos@gmail.com | 0702 525 2541 / 0903 774 8866 / 0903 774 8860 www.makemusiclagos.org.ng | www.makemusicday.org