Netflix reviews

MASTER OF THE HOUSE (2024)

I couldn’t wait to bring you this review, if you have followed me diligently for years, you will know clearly that I struggle with series as they take a toll on me, considering the fact that I could watch 3 movies within the same time period, so why waste it on one, but when I get some recommendations from some particular friends with a nudge to check out a series, I start immediately because deep down in my I am certain it would be worth my while. So, this is one of those beautiful movies that will leave you in shock at the very end. The movie starts from the end and retracting the story back to the beginning, telling us what really happened, they start by showing us how the wealth president of Theva Gems falls off the balcony and dies, the big question now is who will take over from their father, he had 2 greedy, competitive and selfish sons, who would do anything to take over from their father. Their wives and kids were nothing good to write home about, the entire family were cruel to their maids and this made them bitter. Well you will need to run quickly to check out this movie and confirm for yourself who really killed the master and the exact reason for doing that, I just couldn’t believe my eyes at the tail end, I had to go back a few scenes back to be sure I heard clearly, fantastic movie I must say. The drama, Thai, mysteries, thriller, social issue series had 7 episodes of about 45m each, the series was directed by Sivaroj Kongsakul, they featured actors like Narilya Gulmongkolpech, Teerapong Leowrakwong, Chartayodom Hiranyasthiti, Nusba Punnakanta, Latthgarmon Pinrojnkeerathi, Thitinan Rattanathitinan, Nuttanan Kunpat and many more.

BLAME THE GAME (2024)

This is a brand-new movie that just got added, I needed to see this simple drama movie, so I could tell you the story, the movie didn’t keep me so excited, but I guess it was just on an average scale for me. Pia and Jan met in the park, while they were both walking their dogs and felt this attraction from the very beginning, they visited each other for a while and started dating. Pia and her best friends usually had this games night where the returning champion of the previous month would come and contend with others to retain the trophy or lose to the new champion, the honest mistake she made was inviting her new love over, as her old friends secretly invited and proud, arrogant and bossy Ex. Well, I would call it a day here, you would need to go check out the movie to see how that night ended up being a total disaster and how Pai became the new trophy, I just couldn’t believe the length the guys would go to prove their points. The 92m German, comedies movie was directed by Marco Petry, they featured actors like Dennis Mojen, Janina Uhse, Anna Maria Muhe, Axel Stein, Stephen Luca, Edin Hasanovic, Max Bretschneider e.t.c.

FIND ME FALLING (2024)

Well, I guess it’s a season of drama and romantic movies, when I search for action movies for hours without finding one I have no choice but to result to romantic movies, which is absolutely not my forte, but anyway I would get right into the story. John is a renowned and famous musician who decides to take a break from his music career to think and retrace his steps, so he decides to buy a house on an island close a sharp cliff, little did John know, that he had just acquired for himself a new job without a salary. John would have to become a rescue agent talking and pleading with people who have gotten tired of their lives and want to commit suicide, his so-called lovely apartment by the beach was actually a killer spot. You would need to go check out the movie to see how he managed his home, managed the people who wanted to jump, found a new family and lived a good life, John who was actually seeking a quiet place to reminisce about his life ended up having to deal with stopping people from taking their own lives. The 99m music, romantic comedies, comedies, romance movie was directed by Stelana Kliris, they featured actors like Harry Connick Jr., Agni Scott, Ali Fumiko Whitney, Clarence Smith, Tony Demetriou, Aggeliki Fillippidou, Lea Maleni, Athina Roditou e.t.c.