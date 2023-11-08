Invest in Africa, reap high risk-adjusted returns – Akinwumi Adesina

Akinwumi Adesina, president of African Development Bank Group has rallied investors to invest in Nigeria while dangling high returns which have been adjusted for risks before them as reward.

He the AfDB President also told the audience at the ongoing Africa Investment Forum 2023 in Palace Congress, Marrakech, Morocco that Africa is not as risky as investors perceive it to be.

He cited S&P Global headlines in February 2023 including ‘African Private Equity Activity Surges to 5-year High in 2022’, and ‘Private Equity and Venture Capital in Africa Soared year over year to $7.70 billion’ as proof for his argument.

Adesina urged investors to put their money where the future is.

“The future is in Africa,” he said.

He urged investors to see Africa not from what they hear, but from what the facts say.