Internet fraudsters to forfeit iphones, N2 million in Oyo

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of Elegushi Mumuni Abiodun, Abdullahi Umar Faruq and Abiola Gabriel Oladimeji before Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, on separate charges bordering on impersonation, contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act 2015 and punishable under the same Section.

Wilson Uwujaren, head, media and publicity of the anti-graft agency said in a statement that they pleaded “guilty” to the charges preferred against them by the EFCC.

Consequently, the prosecution counsel reviewed the facts of the cases and urged the court to convict and sentence the defendants as charged.

Justice Agomoh thereafter, convicted and sentenced Abiodun to seven months imprisonment; Faruq, eighteen months imprisonment and Oladimieji, nine months imprisonment.

The court ordered that Elegushi pay the sum of $550 and forfeit one iPhone X mobile phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Also, Abdullahi was ordered to restitute N500, 000.00 to his victim and forfeit one iPhone 11 Pro Max and N1, 679, 845.44 found in his Ecobank account to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Abiola is to restitute $500USD to his victim and forfeit one iPhone 11 Pro mobile phone to the Nigerian Government.