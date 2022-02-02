Court jail 4 internet fraudsters in Oshogbo

The Ibadan Zonal Command of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, secured the conviction of four internet fraudsters: Oseni Abolore Ismail, Popoola Samuel Ayomide, Shorinola Oluwatobiloba Michael and Akindele Kabiru Johnson Hammed before Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Oshogbo, Osun State.

In a statement by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media and Publicity said each pleaded guilty to a one-count amended charge of impersonation contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) (IV) of the same Act.

While Popoola and Shorinola were sentenced to six months imprisonment, Akindele and Oseni bagged four and five months jail terms respectively.

Akindele was ordered to return the sum of N4.6 million to his victim. He as well forfeits a Lenovo laptop, an Apple MacBook Pro, one Ipad, an iPhone 12 Pro Max and one Huawei Android phone to the Federal Government.

Similarly, Oseni was ordered to restitution his victim in the sum of $160 and forfeits one iPhone XS Max mobile phone to the Federal Government.

The court also ordered Popoola to restitute his victim, one David Ivy in the sum of $1,000. The convict also forfeits his Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max to the Federal government of Nigeria.

Shorinola was ordered to restitute his victim the sum of N1.4 million and N1 million domiciled in his Zenith Bank Account.

He also forfeits his one Hp Laptop, one Samsung S9 Plus, one iPhone12, one Bolt WiFi and $10 being the amount he benefited from the fraud.