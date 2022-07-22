Innoson Automobile unveils the latest home-made luxurious bus to Nigerian market

Made-In-Nigeria automobile brand, Innoson motors has unveiled its newest luxurious bus-tagged IVM 6571 to the open market.

Thus, a recent invention came as a challenge posed to Made-In- Nigeria Products by the standard organisation of Nigeria, a regulatory agency saddled with the responsibility to monitor the approval of standard Products across the country.

The Anambra-born business mogul has done Nigeria proud particularly the Igbos in this invention and upgrade he has brought home in the automobile industry.

The IVM6571 has every facility to give NIGERIANs the best shuttle ride across the states of the Federation.

Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Nnewi, Anambra State Nigeria continues to make Nigeria proud with more and improved brands as it churns out model luxurious buses.

Recall that Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd. is a Nigerian automobile manufacturer headquartered in Nnewi, Anambra, Nigeria. It was founded by Chief Innocent Chukwuma Nwala.

Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing is nicknamed Pride of African Road founded in the year 2007. It had it’s headquarters at No 95 Owerri Road, P.O. Box 1068, Umudim, Nnewi, Anambra State Nigeria.

The company is an indigenous privately owned Nigerian group of companies committed to driving the Nigerian economy forward through industrialisation.

They are manufacturing durable and affordable brand new automobiles for Africans. Our brand new automobiles are selling at affordable prices.

As an indigenous car maker, Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing (IVM) has rolled out brand new tricycles for the Nigerian market which is also selling at about N750,000 to N900,000 only.