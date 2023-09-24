I’ll bring knowledge acquired over the years in Lagos to FCT – Fasawe

The newly appointed FCT Mandate Secretary for Health and Environment, Dolapo Fasawe has pledged to bring the knowledge she acquired over 19 years in Lagos State service to national level.

In a statement released from her office in Abuja, Fasawe explained that her appointment was facilitated by record of achievements in the delivery of her core mandates and devotion towards building a sustainable environment in Lagos State.

She expressed her gratitude to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for giving her the opportunity to serve the people of Lagos State in the capacity as the General Manager in Lagos State Environmental Agency (LASEPA) and also giving his blessings and support towards her new role as Mandate Secretary for Health and Environment in the Federal Capital Territory.

“This is a new dawn for me and would bring the learning and stewardship I have acquired over 19 years in service to Lagos State, to my dual capacity as Mandate Secretary for Health Services and Environment. It is indeed a great privilege and opportunity for improved outcomes in the concern sectors under my supervision,” Fasawe said.

She expressed her appreciation to the Minister for the FCT, Nyesom Wike for entrusting her with the great responsibilities.