Bolton White’s 1000-capacity Convention Centre to boost tourism in Abuja

Bolton White Group, a renowned name in Nigeria’s hospitality industry, has started the building of a new but top-notch convention centre in Abuja with the aim of redefining the business of tourism in Nigeria, according to Kingsley Obiukwu, executive director of Bolton White Group.

Obiukwu told newsmen in Abuja recently that the new convention centre being built by the Group’s subsidiary, shows the Group’s commitment to setting new standards in Nigeria’s hospitality industry.

He said the centre will provide a platform for showcasing Nigeria’s rich culture, art, and traditions to a global audience, adding that it will elevate the art of hosting people.

“We believe that such a contemporary conference centre like the one we are developing can draw a sizable number of delegates, visitors, and business travellers from all over the world. As more visitors arrive in Nigeria to take part in conferences, conventions, and events held at the centre, the tourist sector will experience growth.

He said the proposed convention centre can attract a wide range of meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) including international conferences, and trade shows.

Obiukwu said that it will also open up prospects for local suppliers, event organisers, and merchants.

Pointing out that the centre will be completed in the third quarter of 2024, he said that it will create over 500 jobs for Nigerians.

Obiukwu further disclosed that the convention centre was designed by some of the best architects in Nigeria with a contemporary outlook and state-of-the-art facilities capable of hosting an array of events.