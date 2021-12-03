Ibadan: Court jails 10 internet fraudsters, sentences 5 to community service

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), on Wednesday, secured fifteen convictions before different justices of the Federal and State High Courts in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The convicts were Faruq Kayode Jimoh Olowogaba, Bashiru Farouq Olamide, Ajileye Francis Mayowa, Ogundayo Saheed Dayo, Ayodeji Tosin Dada, Wasiu Sodiq Anuoluwapo, Sodiq Adeniyi Idris, Ogoluwa Ayomide Olasupo, Adeyemi Yusuf Ekundayo, Odeku Titobioluwa, Oyebisi Damilola Olalekan, Boluwatife Ayobami Akinniyi, Samson Ojo, Adegbemi Segun Akanfe and Habeeb Ajani Abdullahi.

They were prosecuted before Justice Uche Agomoh of Federal High Court and Justices Ladiran Akintola and Sherifat Adeyemi of the Oyo State High Court on a separate one-count charge bordering on impersonation.

Read also: Court jails sports betting agent, 10 others for internet fraud in Ibadan

According to Wilson Uwujaren head, of Media and Publicity, the defendants pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them. Justice Agomoh sentenced Ogundayo to nine months jail term, Dada, Anuoluwapo, and Akinniyi, eight months imprisonment each while Olalekan and Ojo were sentenced to seven and three months respectively.

Justice Akintola sentenced Abdullahi to twenty-four months imprisonment, Ogoluwa, and Ekundayo, ten months each while Ajileye was jailed for six months.

Justice Adeyemi sentenced Idris and Akanfe to six months of community service, while Odeku was sentenced to five months of community service. Jimoh and Bashiru were sentenced to three months of community service.

The convicts are to restitute their various victims and forfeit the items recovered from them to the Federal Government.