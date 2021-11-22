Court jails sports betting agent, 10 others for internet fraud in Ibadan

The Ibadan Zonal Command, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, secured eleven convictions at the weekend before Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The convicts are El-muqsit Shola Folorunsho, Olatubosun Tomiwa (a.k.a Scott Belinda), Idowu Abolaji Olajide, Akintunde Micheal (a.k.a Alex Mary), Aladejobi Gladdious Adeniyi (a.k.a Melissa Stockstill), Odewunmi Samuel Oluwapelumi, Adeyemi Abraham Ismail (a.k.a Victoria Vivan), Taiwo Gbolahan Olasunkanmi, Tomiwa Rasheed Saliu, Olalere Samad Olamilekan and Taofeek Opeyemi Akingbade (a.k.a Alice Jones).

Wilson Uwujaren

In a statement by Head, Media & Publicity of the anti-graft agency said they were convicted on a separate one-count charge of fraudulent representation contrary to Section 22 (2) and punishable under Section 22 (2)(b)(iv) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act 2015.

The charge against El- muqsit who claims to be an agent with Betnaija reads, “That you EL- MUQSIT SHOLA FOLORUNSHO sometime in 2020, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did aid some suspected internet fraudsters now at large to commit a felony, to wit: impersonation, to gain advantage for themselves and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 27(1) (b) and punishable under section 27(2) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2015”.

Read also: Supreme Court affirms Olumba Olumba Obu as head of administration in BCS

Justice Agomoh sentenced Aladejobi and Idowu to twelve months jail term each, Adeyemi and Odewunmi bagged ten months jail term, El-Muqsit, Akintunde and Olalere were jailed seven months each, while Olatubosun and Akingbade bagged six months jail term each. Saliu and Taiwo were jailed five months each.

The court also ordered the convicts to pay restitution to their victims: El-Muqsit, $1,000USD and also forfeits the sum of N220, 546:72; Olatubosun, N905, 000; Idowu, $300USD and the balance of N11,006:92 in his bank account; Odewunmi, $339USD and the sum of N380, 000; Adeyemi, $800USD and the sum of £100; Saliu, $400USD; Taiwo, $800USD; Olalere, $240USD and Akingbade $200USD.

The convicts are to also forfeit items recovered from them at the point of arrest to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The court further order that all the convicts are to undertake to be of good behaviour after serving their jail terms.