I will not advise any of our children to join the military – Widow of colonel killed in Delta

Hauwa Ali, widow of Lt Col A.H Ali, stated she would discourage her children from military service following the gruesome killing of her husband.

The colonel was part of a military operation in Delta State that resulted in an ambush and his death, along with 16 other personnel.

Ali served as the commanding officer of the 181 Amphibious Battalion. The unit was on a mission in the Okuama community of Ughelli South Local Government Area when they were attacked on March 14, 2024.

The incident claimed the lives of 17 military members, including four officers and 13 soldiers.

The federal government and the Nigerian Army have committed to identifying and prosecuting the attackers, with calls from notable individuals for an independent investigation.

In an interview with Daily Trust, Hauwa Ali recalled her husband’s commitment to the nation and his role in the family, emphasising his life’s dedication to Nigeria’s service.

She expressed her hope for his peace and remembered his commitment to his duties.

“Words cannot describe him because he was everything to us. He was a man of his words, dedicated to both his family and work.

“Apart from his family, he sacrificed his life for Nigeria, and that’s the price he has paid. I pray that wherever he is God, would continue to be with him.

“His dedication to humanity is one thing I will always remember. No matter how he was, once he was called to work, he would make sure he fulfilled it,” she said.

When asked if she would allow her children to join the military in future, Hauwa said, “I will not advise any of his children to be in the military. Their father has already sacrificed his life for the country.”