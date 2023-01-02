I foresee better days for Nigeria – Adeboye

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has released his prophecies for 2023.

Adeboye during the Crossover live Service 2022-2023, at the New Arena, Simawa in Ogun, characteristically categorised his prophecies into World, RCCG members, and individuals.

In his message, the G.O said for the 2023 world prophecies, migration would take a new turn in the new year.

The man of God also said that the world would be “relatively more peaceful”.

The clergy added that the weather pattern would be ”more eratic”, but it would be nice wherever God’s children were.

The general overseer during his proclamation, said for individual prophecies, 2023, our biggest challenge of 2022 would lead to our biggest testimony in 2023.

” In 2023, the Lord will speak peace to some troubled homes.

” In 2023, for quite a few people, there would be restoration of lost glories.

Adeboye also said this was his favorite prophecy for 2023: ” Many trouble makers will lose the ability to make trouble this year. He further stated that “Few balloons will be deflated this year”.

The cleric said that this was also his favorite: ” There will be a bit of wealth transfer.”

Generally, 2023 is a year of many opportunities; wonderful.”

Prayers were made by the church congregation to restore the world, Nigeria, communities and families.

More prayers were said for the country to overcome its challenges and avert further troubles in its economy and activities.