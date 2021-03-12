HELP project debuts, set to empower talents in entertainment, education

Victor Ani- Laju, founder of e-pay, an electronic payment solutions provider and the convener of Make Nigeria Great, a group that grooms leaders and entrepreneurs have launched a ‘HELP’ project in a bid to empower new talents for entertainment, education and economic growth in Nigeria.

Speaking during the launch of the project in Nigeria, Ani-laju stated that HELP as an acronym stands for Health, Entertainment, Labour and Productivity.

He explained that for entertainment, the HELP group shall be producing six-star buster movies with local contents based on true life stories of Nigerians living in the South, North, East, West, Central area of Nigeria and also Nigerians living Abroad.

This movie, he said, will show the world the truly great talents of Nigerians and the rich heritage of its motherland.

“For education, we will help Nigerians discover and develop their God-given Talents and turn them into skill workers to create more employment.

“For economics, it is obvious that when we empower the talents of our people our economy will grow faster and better, more people will be employed, more families will earn more money and Nigeria will be great again,” AniLaju added.

Ani- Laju who said he will be vying for the position of the president in the next election called on talented people, scrip writers, actors, actresses, cinematographers, directors, video editors, makeup artist, models, songwriters, musicians, entertainers, sportsmen and women, artisans to send in their entry through its website from Sunday 14th of May 2021.

Read Also: Experts say COVID- 19 management lacks stable scientific advisor system

He disclosed that auditioning for new talents commence by May 2021 at different cities Nationwide. He said the new talents hunt is open for the partnership to both private and public institutions.

He noted that the COVID- 19 Pandemic has worsened our challenges of unemployment, poor healthcare system, corruption, lack of infrastructure, low education standard and slow economic growth in Nigeria, adding that these challenges have led the nation into a bad state of insecurity, injustice and insensitivity of some political leaders.

“To help solve this challenge, I am glad to announce to you that we are empowering new talents for entertainment, education and economic growth in Nigeria,” he said.

As the celebration of International Women’s Day continues across the globe, C&I Leasing Plc, foremost business service conglomerate has lent its voice to the call for gender inclusion and parity in an increasingly changing world.

In a webinar organized by the company on Monday, discussions centred around the challenges women face due to societal norms and cultural restrictions which remain pervasive in some climes and limits their participation in the decision-making process.

Speaking to some of the challenges, Alero Onosode, a human capital expert and leadership coach said there are various misconceptions around the issue of gender equality. She explained that while some believe there are no obvious hindrances to women development, others feel that there are certain roles or activities other genders are better suited for. She said some others wrongly assume that investing in women does not pay off or that women are too emotional for leadership roles because they lack confidence.

Onosode urged women to speak their truth while correcting wrong narratives and achieving their full potential.

“Women must take a position to articulate and address misconceptions around gender equality because sometimes these come from a place of ignorance. We need to challenge the limitations, mindsets and biases including those that women carry. We need to have conversations around the values that we hold on to. We also need to challenge the cultural and societal expectations along with policies and systems,” she enthused.

“We must be authentic; we must come to our full being… to the entirety of who we are. At any point in time and at any opportunity that comes our way, we must be the best we can be.”

Also speaking at the webinar, Ibukun Omololu, a gender parity and women development enthusiast said although gender inequality has been a barrier to socio-economic development for a long time, women’s increased representation in leadership positions would yield better outcomes for organizations and societies at large.

“Women have unique leadership skills. We are radar focused, looking at issues from all angles. We get better outcomes in any project or business when there is an equal representation and a unique combination of the unique leadership styles of men and women,” she said.

“We are clamouring for women to get to the top because they have contributions to make, and they should make those contributions in achieving business objectives. We need to have women-centric policies in organizations targeted at women with metrics that you can monitor and check for success,” Omololu stated.

Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel has emerged winner for the Best International Chain Hotel in the Nigerian Tourism Awards 2020.

The hotel was recognised for its exemplary and conscientious contribution to tourism in Nigeria and beyond.

Moreover, the befitting selection is because the hotel is part of a unique international brand providing a range of personalized services and amenities, creating a memorable stay away for guests. The awards inspectors judged the hotel based on a set of criteria covering guest experience, amenities, food & beverages, safety & security, maintenance & housekeeping, training and sustainability.

Speaking at the West African tourism event, which held at the hotel on March 3, 2021, Moyo Ogunseinde, executive director, Anchorage Leisures, the hotel’s owning company, said this was a befitting recognition for the hard work and passion that the entire team has demonstrated and be true to the Radisson service promise of “Yes l Can”.

“This is a major achievement for the entire team for their dedication in meeting and exceeding guests’ expectations, this blends in well with the recent renovations done at the hotel giving it a fresh and contemporary feel”, Moyo said.

The management also commended the team at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Lagos for its collective efforts and commitment to excellent performance. The Nigeria Tourism Awards, which is better known as the Balearica Awards, recognizes and honors exemplary and outstanding individuals and organizations in the Nigerian tourism industry. The Balearica is the icon of excellence for Nigerian tourism industry and is now in its fourth year since 2017.