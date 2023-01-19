Glo rewards promo winner with car

Globacom, a Nigerian telecommunications company, has rewarded Ime Etukudo, a 39-year-old resident of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, with a car in its ‘Festive of Joy’ promo.

Etukudo was quoted in a statement as saying it was very difficult for him to believe when he received the call, thinking it was fraudsters until he was convinced.

“When I got a call from a Glo official, my first instinct was that it was a fraudster, but when the caller insisted that I should come to the Glo office and even said I should look at the video of the office on my Whatsapp, I became convinced and I screamed,” he said.

“My fellow workers immediately joined me in celebrating, while some volunteered to follow me to the Glo office. Immediately, I called my wife to break the good news to her. I am very happy. I thank God and thank Globacom for making me a brand new car owner, after I sold my old car last year.”

Azeru Opara, representing Port Harcourt constituency at the state legislature, who also doubled as a special guest at the presentation ceremony, commended Globacom for its spirit of giving back to the people, adding that the company had over the years empowered many Nigerians.

He urged other corporate entities to emulate the good gestures of the company.

Augustine Mamuro, Globacom’s regional manager, Port Harcourt, urged Glo subscribers to make use of the opportunity provided by the promo to win prizes.

“You could be among the next batch of winners. Simply dial *611# to join the promo and keep recharging for voice and data (as desirable) during the promo period in order to be eligible to win the prizes on offer,” he said.