NEPC awards AgroEknor 2022 Best Youth Exporter

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has awarded AgroEknor the Best Youth Exporter of The Year.

Attah Anzaku, the executive director of AgroEknor International Limited, received the award on behalf of the company during the NEPC annual gala in Lagos.

“This award recognizes AgroEknor’s commendable effort to transform the domestic food systems for increased export earnings while providing access to increased income earnings and quality inputs to smallholder farmers across Nigeria,” Anzaku stated.

According to Anzaku, AgroEknor was also recognized by the NEPC for its contribution to the growth of the non-oil export sector, and its consistency towards international trade while ensuring value-add to domestically sourced agriculture commodities.

“We provide a straightforward access to market for agro-products which creates higher income opportunities for smallholder farmers, agro processors and also reduces food wastage in the agriculture value chain,” he stated.

In 2019 AgroEknor International Limited was also recognized and celebrated by BusinessDay Nigeria as one of the top 100 SME’s in Nigeria.

AgroEknor is a food and agriculture business based in Nigeria with a global network spanning Europe, Asia, North and South American markets.

Focused on backward integration and technology driven value-chain solutions, AgroEknor operates by sourcing, refining and exporting agricultural products to global clients through its value chain investments and solutions.

AgroEknor is an agricultural commodity exporting business that focuses mainly on hibiscus export.

It has invested in farmers in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states in the form of inputs while also serving as off-takers after the crop has been harvested.

Also, the firm has its processing factory in Kano state where it is empowering over 100 women. These women are involved in the various segments across the processing value chain of the commodity.

With little or no education, these women clean, sieve, sort and handpick stones, dirt and other foreign bodies from the flower to ensure standards are met.