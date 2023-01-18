African banks’ credit drivers to undermine global, domestic shocks in 2023- Fitch

African banks’ credit drivers will be undermined by both global and domestic shocks in 2023, says Fitch Ratings in its 2023 outlook report.

According to the report, operating environments will be affected by a combination of high inflation, rising rates, currency depreciation and hard currency shortages, but moderate GDP growth, with no major African economy entering a recession, combined with banks’ relatively good fundamentals and buffers, will prevent a significantly more negative scenario.

It noted that banks’ sovereign debt risks have increased, with some African governments struggling with debt-servicing burdens and unfavourable external funding conditions. “Banks could be downgraded due to further sovereign downgrades but the biggest risk comes from potential sovereign defaults that could affect banks in these countries as well as regional banking groups.”

It added, “Asset quality risks will return to be more prominent in 2023. Nevertheless, we assume only a moderate increase in impaired loan ratios in most countries. A sharp fall in commodity prices as a result of the global slowdown or economic developments in China could cause a faster increase in loan quality weakening”.

“Banks will remain profitable, benefiting from rising interest rates and still-satisfactory loan growth (above GDP growth) which will mitigate a moderate rise in credit costs. Capitalisation, funding and liquidity remain sufficient, with the latter in particular, underpinning banks’ standalone creditworthiness. External funding will be scarce and expensive”, the report concluded.