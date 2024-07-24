FG inaugurates committee to implement Nigeria Farmers’ Soil Health Card Scheme 

…to promote agroecology, regenerative agriculture

The Federal government has inaugurated a 30-man national executive technical committee membership to implement the Nigeria Farmers’ Soil Health Card Scheme (NFSHCS).

The NFSHCS administered by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS) aims to integrate agroecology and regenerative agriculture principles towards a transformed food system.

The committee which is to be chaired by Oshadiya Olanipekun also has Andrea Ruediger, Sandra Oken, Deola Lordbaju, Abana Waziri Abba, Yekeen Olukayode Rasaki, Haruna Abdulhamid Yusuf, Garba Sharubutu, a representative of the IAR, Veronica Obatolu, Gold, Adewale Nafiu, Jibrin M. Jibrin, Aimola Mercy, Joy Agene, Abdul-hamid Umar, Kabiru Ibrahim, Sadiq Kassim, Kabiru Fara, Lanre Akinseye, Adigun Stephen Oludapo, Medinah Ayuba Fagbemi, Khalid, and Buba Ishiaku as members.

Membership of the committee was drawn from the federal ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS), GIZ, Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN), Institute of Agricultural Research,(IAR), Institute of Agricultural Research & Training, Ibadan, Nigeria Institute of Soil Science (NISS), Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research, NIFOR, Benin City, Soil Science Society of Nigeria (SSSN), International Fertilizer Development Centre (IFDC), The World Bank office (WB), IITA, Ibadan, Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL), Alliance for a Green Revolution (AGRA), Centre for Dryland Agriculture (CDA), BUK Kano,All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Fertilizer Producers & Suppliers Association (FEPSAN), Nigeria Agro Input Dealers Association (NAIDA) , Water Quality and Soil Testing Expert, Seed Entrepreneurs Association of Nigeria (SEEDAN),Soil Values,The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO),International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)National Coordinator, NAGS-AP

Inaugurating the committee in Abuja, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi the minister of state for Agriculture And Food Security, said “The inauguration of the National Executive Technical Committee on the implementation of the Nigeria Farmers’ Soil Health Card Scheme, a vital initiative that will shape the future of Nigeria’s agriculture”.

According to the minister, “The Nigeria Farmers’ (NFSHCS), administered by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS) for Sustainable Agriculture, stands as a pivotal initiative aiming to integrate principles of agroecology and regenerative agriculture, in line with the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for a ‘strongly revived and vibrant agricultural sector towards a transformed food system.”

“It emphasizes the promotion of site-specific and crop-specific sustainable soil health management practices, along with the careful application of fertilizers. As part of the NFSHCS, establishing soil testing laboratories at the state and local government levels is a critical component” he added.

Abdullahi informed that the objectives of the initiative include defining the appropriate soil fertility management practices, improving soil health and fertility, employment generation for rural youth, improving timeliness in the analysis of soil samples, introduction of the Single Window approach from collection to issue of Soil Health Card (SHC) and online delivery of soil health cards to the farmers using Soil Health Card Portal as well as Providing soil testing facilities to farmers at their doorstep and Build a database on fertility status of Nigerian soils.

In their terms of reference, the minister informed that “the Committee (NEC) shall be responsible for carrying forward the objectives of the scheme for project evaluation, implementation and monitoring, shall play a crucial role in Identifying beneficiaries (Laboratories) especially from States/Local Government Areas (including private sector) in a transparent and time bound manner, Identifying the premises for establishment of Soil Health Laboratories, Submit the proof of basic laboratory facilities and equipment/inputs and forward same to the minister through the Permanent Secretary for distribution of Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) and Water purification System to beneficiary laboratories.

He added that “The strategy for soil samples collection will be at 2.5 ha grid from irrigated area and 10 ha grid from rain-fed area, adding that in case of a cluster of villages, the State/LGA executive committees will pass a resolution for setting up of village level soil testing project in a particular village/beneficiary village, One per cent of the samples tested by the beneficiary laboratory will be rechecked by the Nation Soil Reference Laboratory of the area or any of the Soil Testing Laboratory (STL) of the state, adding that the NEC shall take the decision for the selection of beneficiary laboratory and approve it within 30 days.

The minister further informed that the programme which is expected to span over four 4 years in the first instance will culminate with the formal launch of the Soil Health Card Scheme by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the last quarter of 2024 following his final approval.