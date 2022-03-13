Fuel crisis in 10 frames Olawale Amoo Mar 13, 2022 Fuel crisis in picture Share Fuel crisis in 10 frames The Petrol scarcity, or fuel crisis, in Nigeria has foisted untold hardship on motorists and commuters alike. Wale Amoo captures the emotions in 10 photo frames. A customer pointing finger at the meter in contest of the difference in fuel pump price of N165 per litre on the machine and N185, which the attendant insisted he must pay, when there is no official fuel pump price increase Despite the availability of fuel (though at N185-N200 per litre), this filling station is empty because most motorists prefer the long queues at filling stations that sell at the official rate of N165 per litre. Despite the availability of fuel (though at N185-N200 per litre), this filling station is empty because most motorists prefer the long queues at filling stations that sell at the official rate of N165 per litre. Despite the availability of fuel (though at N185-N200 per litre), this filling station is empty because most motorists prefer the long queues at filling stations that sell at the official rate of N165 per litre. Queue of motorist at NNPC filling station as it sells at N162 per litre. Long queue of motorist as Mobil, TotalEnergies, and Conoil sells at official rate of N165 per litre Queue of motorist at NNPC filling station as it sells at N162 per litre. Long queue of motorist as Mobil, TotalEnergies, and Conoil sells at official rate of N165 per litre Long queue of motorist as Mobil, TotalEnergies, and Conoil sells at official rate of N165 per litre Share