From Sir Alex to Mourinho: Meet 50 greatest football managers of all times

Football management is both an art and a craft, the greatest managers have left indelible marks on the sport.

In the high-stakes world of football, where the crowd’s roar is matched by the pressure to win, a select few have risen above the rest, not just leading their teams to glory but also redefining the game.

Through tactical mastery and charismatic leadership, these managers have shaped the beautiful game in ways that will be remembered for generations.

But what truly makes a manager great? Is it the silverware in their trophy cabinets, or the lasting influence they have on tactics and team dynamics?

From pioneers who broke the mould to contemporary strategists who push boundaries, we celebrate their achievements, not just as victories, but as a testament to the vision, resilience, and brilliance that have shaped the very fabric of the game.

According to 90min, here are the 50 greatest football managers of all time, ranked.

50. Vic Buckingham

Vic Buckingham was a visionary English football manager whose innovative approach to the game laid the groundwork for some of the most influential tactical philosophies in football history.

Known for his commitment to an attractive, attacking style of play, Buckingham was a pioneer of the “Total Football” concept long before it became synonymous with Dutch football in the 1970s.

During his managerial career, which included stints with teams like Ajax and FC Barcelona, Buckingham emphasized ball control, fluid movement, and positional interchange, principles that later inspired the iconic playing styles of Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels.

At Ajax, he introduced a young Cruyff to first-team football, helping shape the player who would become the embodiment of ‘Total Football’.

49. Claudio Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri is an Italian football manager renowned for his charismatic leadership and remarkable achievements.

Ranieri’s defining moment came when he guided Leicester City to an extraordinary Premier League title in 2015-2016, leading a team that had narrowly escaped relegation the previous season to an unlikely league triumph, defying 5,000-1 odds.

Beyond Leicester, he has managed several top clubs across Europe, including Chelsea, AS Roma, Juventus, Valencia, and Inter Milan, often steering them to improved standings and European qualifications.

48. Didier Deschamps

Didier Deschamps is a French football manager and former player who has achieved remarkable success both on and off the pitch. As a manager, Deschamps is best known for leading the French national team to victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and guiding them to the finals of the UEFA Euro 2016.

Deschamps began his managing career with AS Monaco, leading them to a UEFA Champions League final in 2004. After stints with Juventus and Marseille, where he won a Ligue 1 title in 2010, he took over the French national team in 2012.

With his World Cup triumph, Deschamps joined an elite group of individuals to have won the tournament both as a player and a manager, underscoring his remarkable footballing legacy as one of football’s most accomplished managers.

47. Bill Nicholson

As an English football manager and former player, Bill Nicholson was best known for his legendary tenure at Tottenham Hotspur from 1958 to 1974, where he established himself as one of the most influential figures in English football history.

In the 1960-61 season, Nicholson guided Tottenham to their first-ever league and FA Cup double, the first English club to achieve this feat in the 20th century.

Beyond the double, Nicholson led Tottenham to further glory, including their first European trophy, the 1963 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, making them the first British club to win a European competition.

He also secured another FA Cup in 1962, two League Cups (1971 and 1973), and the UEFA Cup in 1972, solidifying Spurs’ status as a top club domestically and in Europe.

His contributions to Tottenham Hotspur have made him a revered figure in the club’s history, with the entrance to their stadium named “The Bill Nicholson Way” in his honour.

46. Sven-Goran Eriksson

Sven-Göran Eriksson is a Swedish football manager renowned for being the first foreign manager of the England national team.

Eriksson first made his mark with IFK Göteborg in Sweden, where he won the UEFA Cup in 1982, an achievement that caught international attention. He then moved to Portugal, managing Benfica to multiple league titles and a European Cup final in 1983.

His success continued in Italy with AS Roma, Fiorentina, and notably, Lazio, where he won the Serie A title in 2000, along with the Coppa Italia, UEFA Super Cup, and UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup.

Under his leadership, England reached the quarter-finals of both the 2002 and 2006 FIFA World Cups, and the 2004 UEFA European Championship, but he was often criticized for not advancing further given the talented squad at his disposal.

After leaving England, Eriksson managed several clubs and national teams, including Manchester City, Leicester City, the Mexico and Ivory Coast national teams, and clubs in China.

45. Sir Alf Ramsey

Sir Alf Ramsey was an English football manager celebrated for his remarkable achievements, most notably his tenure as the England national team manager from 1963 to 1974.

Under his guidance, England achieved the pinnacle of international success by winning the 1966 World Cup, held on home soil.

Before his success with the national team, Ramsey managed Ipswich Town, leading them to win the English First Division title in 1962, despite the club being newly promoted to the top flight. After his tenure with England, Ramsey managed various clubs, including a brief stint with Tottenham Hotspur.

44. Antonio Conte

The Italian football manager is renowned for his dynamic coaching style, tactical intelligence, ability to quickly transform teams and instil a winning mentality,

Antonio Conte’s tenure at Juventus marked a significant period of dominance in Italian football leading the club to three consecutive Serie A titles (2012, 2013, and 2014) and a Coppa Italia victory in 2015.

After leaving Juventus, He took over as the head coach of the Italian national team(2014-2016) leading them to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.

At Chelsea, Conte enjoyed considerable success, where he won the Premier League in his first season (2016-2017) and the FA Cup in 2018, earning a reputation as one of the top managers in contemporary football.

Conte’s impact at Inter Milan was profound, as he guided the club to their first Serie A title in 11 years (2020-2021), ending Juventus’ dominance in Italian football.

He then took over at Tottenham Hotspur(2021-2023) with the aim of transforming the team into serious contenders but saw mixed results, with some strong performances.

43. Kenny Dalglish

Kenny Dalglish is a Scottish football icon renowned for his illustrious playing career and influential managerial roles, particularly at Liverpool FC.

As a manager of Liverpool FC with two tenures (1985-1991, 2011-2012), Dalglish led Liverpool to three league titles, two FA Cups, and a European Cup. His second stint, while less successful in terms of trophies, was notable for revitalizing the team and nurturing young talent.

He went on to Newcastle United from 1997 to 1999, strengthened the squad and maintained competitiveness in the Premier League, leaving a lasting impact despite no major trophies.

42. Massimiliano Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri is an Italian football manager renowned for his tactical flexibility and success in Serie A and European competitions. As a manager of AC Milan, he led the team to the Serie A title in 2011 and won the Supercoppa Italiana.

At Juventus (2014-2019, 2021-2023), he achieved five consecutive Serie A titles, reached two UEFA Champions League finals, and returned to rebuild the squad upon his second stint.

He went on to Cagliari (2008-2010) and gained recognition for stabilizing the team in Serie A. Allegri is known for his defensive solidity, tactical adaptability, and effective player management, making him a leading figure in modern football management.

41. Sir Bobby Robson

Sir Bobby Robson was a renowned English football manager and player known for his influential career and achievements. He managed Ipswich Town from 1969 to 1982, leading them to win the FA Cup in 1978 and UEFA Cup in 1981.

Managing the England National Team from 1982-1990, he reached the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup.

He also guided Barcelona to the Copa del Rey and European Cup Winners’ Cup. In his stint at Newcastle United (1999-2004), Robson revitalized the team and reached the UEFA Cup final in 2004.

40. Luis Aragonés

Luis Aragonés was a celebrated Spanish football manager known for his tactical innovation and pivotal role in Spain’s international success. He led Atlético Madrid to La Liga titles in 1977 and 1996, showcasing his tactical prowess and leadership.

As Spain’s manager, Aragonés was instrumental in their success, guiding them to victory in the 2008 UEFA European Championship.

He also managed Fenerbahçe in Turkey, achieving notable success domestically and in European competitions.

39. Herbert Chapman

Herbert Chapman was a pioneering English football manager renowned for his tactical innovations and success with two of England’s top clubs.

Chapman led Huddersfield to two consecutive Football League titles (1924-25, 1925-26), demonstrating his tactical acumen and ability to build a dominant team.

At Arsenal, Chapman achieved remarkable success, winning three First Division titles (1930-31, 1932-33, 1933-34) and two FA Cups (1930, 1936). His tenure was marked by his introduction of the WM formation and emphasis on both attacking play and solid defence.

His success with both Huddersfield Town and Arsenal, along with his forward-thinking approach, solidified his place as one of the game’s great managers.

38. Carlos Alberto Parreira

Carlos Alberto Parreira is a Brazilian football manager known for his significant achievements on the international stage and his impact on Brazilian football.

Parreira is best known for leading Brazil to victory in the 1994 FIFA World Cup. His tactical approach and ability to manage top talent were crucial to Brazil’s success in the tournament.

He guided Flamengo to win the Copa Libertadores and the Intercontinental Cup, showcasing his ability to manage at both domestic and international levels.

Parreira also had a successful stint, leading the Saudi Arabia National Team to the 1984 AFC Asian Cup title.

Throughout his career, Parreira has managed numerous clubs and national teams, including stints with the UAE, Kuwait, and Brazil in various World

37. Franz Beckenbauer

Franz Beckenbauer is a legendary German footballer and manager known for his pioneering role in football and his significant achievements both as a player and a coach.

As a manager, Beckenbauer led the Germany National Team to victory in the 1990 FIFA World Cup, becoming one of the few individuals to win the World Cup as both a player and a manager. He also led Bayern Munich to domestic success, including winning the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal.

36. Viktor Maslov

Viktor Maslov was a pioneering Soviet football manager and coach renowned for his innovative tactics and contributions to Soviet football.

Maslov is best known for his time with Dynamo Moscow, where he led the team to multiple Soviet Top League titles and the Soviet Cup. He was instrumental in developing a distinctive style of play characterized by a strong emphasis on technical skills and tactical organization.

Maslov also had an impact on the national team, guiding them in various international competitions and influencing Soviet football strategy.

35. Rafael Benítez

Rafael Benítez is a Spanish football manager known for his tactical acumen and success across various leagues and competitions.

Benítez won two La Liga titles (2002-03, 2003-04) and the UEFA Cup (2004) with Valencia establishing himself as one of Spain’s top managers.

At Liverpool (2004-2010), he achieved notable success, including winning the UEFA Champions League in 2005 with a dramatic comeback in the final. Also secured the FA Cup in 2006.

He managed Chelsea to victory in the UEFA Europa League and helped the team finish third in the Premier League. Rafael Benítez also guided Newcastle to promotion from the Championship and a mid-table finish in the Premier League.

34. Zinédine Zidane

Zinédine Zidane is a French football icon renowned for his achievements as both a player and a manager. He achieved remarkable success, leading Real Madrid to three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles (2016-2018) and securing La Liga in the 2019-2020 season.

His tenure was marked by his effective management and ability to inspire top performances from his players. Zidane is known for his ability to adapt tactics based on the game and opponent, often using a fluid, attacking approach.

33. Luiz Felipe Scolari

Luiz Felipe Scolari, often known as “Felipão,” is a Brazilian football manager renowned for his tactical expertise and significant achievements in international football.

Scolari led Brazil to victory in the 2002 FIFA World Cup, utilizing a strong tactical approach and a talented squad. He also managed Brazil in the 2014 World Cup, where the team finished fourth.

He won the Copa Libertadores (1995) and the Intercontinental Cup (1995) with Grêmio. His tenure was marked by his ability to build competitive teams and achieve domestic and international success.

He guided Portugal to the final of UEFA Euro 2004 and the semi-finals of the 2006 FIFA World Cup, demonstrating his ability to manage at the highest levels of international competition. Felipe Scolari also managed Chelsea to an FA Cup victory in 2009, although his time with the club was short-lived.

32. Jupp Heynckes

Jupp Heynckes is a distinguished German football manager who led Borussia Mönchengladbach to two Bundesliga titles (1975-76, 1976-77) and the UEFA Cup (1979-80), showcasing his tactical acumen and ability to build a successful team. In his First Stint at Bayern Munich (1987-1991), Heynckes Won the Bundesliga (1988-89) and the DFB-Pokal (1989-90).

In his second stint, he achieved remarkable success, including winning the Bundesliga, and the UEFA Champions League (2012-13) with a treble that also included the DFB-Pokal and the UEFA Super Cup. His 2012-13 Bayern Munich team was renowned for its dominant and attacking style of play.

Managed Real Madrid to victory in the UEFA Champions League, known then as the European Cup, showcasing his ability to succeed in Europe’s premier club competition.

31. Vicente del Bosque

Vicente del Bosque is a renowned Spanish football manager known for his tactical acumen and success with both club and national teams.

In Real Madrid, Vicente (1999-2003) won two La Liga titles (2000-01, 2002-03) and two UEFA Champions League titles (2001-02, 2002-03).

His tenure was marked by the successful integration of “Galácticos,” including stars like Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo. He led Spain to victory in the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2008 UEFA European Championship.

Vicente del Bosque’s approach emphasized a balanced, fluid style of play, contributing to Spain’s dominance in international football during this period. He managed Galatasaray for a brief period, winning the Turkish Super Cup.

30. Arsène Wenger

Arsène Wenger is a French football manager renowned for his innovative approach and significant contributions to English football.

In Monaco, he won Ligue 1 in 1987, establishing himself as a promising manager in French football.

Wenger achieved success in Japan, including winning the Emperor’s Cup.

He won three Premier League titles (1997-98, 2001-02, 2003-04), including leading Arsenal to an unbeaten league season in 2003-04, a feat known as “The Invincibles.” He also secured seven FA Cups, including two FA Cup wins in consecutive years (2013, 2014).

29. Udo Lattek

Udo Lattek was a prominent German football manager known for his success across several top European clubs and his innovative tactics.

He managed Borussia Mönchengladbach and won three Bundesliga titles (1975-76, 1976-77, 1978-79) and the UEFA Cup (1978). His tenure was marked by the development of an attacking and fluid style of play.

With Bayern Munich, secured two Bundesliga titles (1984-85, 1985-86) and the European Cup (1985-86), solidifying his reputation as one of Germany’s top managers.

Lattek managed Barcelona to a Copa del Rey title (1982) and a Spanish Super Cup. and also managed several other clubs, including FC Köln, where he also achieved notable domestic success.

28. Jock Stein

Jock Stein was a revered Scottish football manager known for his achievements with Celtic FC and his influence on Scottish football.

Stein led Celtic to a historic win in the 1967 European Cup, making them the first British club to win the prestigious trophy.

He also won multiple Scottish league titles and Scottish Cups, establishing Celtic as a dominant force in Scottish football. He managed Celtic through the 1966-67 season, which saw the team win every domestic competition, a remarkable achievement known as the “Lisbon Lions” season.

27. Vittorio Pozzo

Vittorio Pozzo was an influential Italian football manager known for his tactical innovations and significant achievements with the Italy national team.

Pozzo led Italy to victory in the 1934 and 1938 FIFA World Cups, making him the first manager to win consecutive World Cups.

Known for his use of the “Metodo” formation, which was a precursor to the modern 4-3-3 system, his tactical approach emphasized strong defensive organization and efficient counter-attacking.

He managed Torino during a highly successful period before his career was interrupted by World War II. He was instrumental in the development of the club and its future successes.

26. Mario Zagallo

Mario Zagallo was a legendary Brazilian footballer and manager known for his remarkable contributions to the game both as a player and as a coach.

Zagallo managed Brazil to victory in the 1970 FIFA World Cup, making him the first person to win the World Cup as both a player and a coach. His team was renowned for its attacking style of play and skilful players, including Pelé.

Zagallo Led Flamengo to win the Copa Libertadores and the Intercontinental Cup, showcasing his managerial capabilities on the international stage. He also managed Botafogo to domestic success, including winning the Campeonato Carioca.

25. Béla Guttmann

Béla Guttmann was a renowned Hungarian football manager known for his tactical innovations and significant contributions to European club football.

He led Benfica to back-to-back European Cup (now UEFA Champions League) titles in 1961 and 1962. His teams were known for their attacking style and technical prowess. He also secured multiple Portuguese league titles and domestic cups during his tenure.

Guttmann managed Porto to win the Portuguese Cup in 1959 and also managed various other teams across Europe, including in Italy, Brazil, and Argentina, where he made a significant impact on the clubs he managed.

24. Valeriy Lobanovskyi

Valeriy Lobanovskyi was a highly influential Ukrainian football manager known for his innovative tactics and success with both club and national teams.

A Lobanovskyi-Led Dynamo Kyiv won the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1975 and 1986, becoming the first Soviet club to achieve European success.

Valeriy Lobanovskyi secured numerous Soviet Top League titles and Soviet Cups during his two stints with the club.

He managed the national team to notable performances, including reaching the semi-finals of UEFA Euro 1988. Valeriy also had successful spells with clubs in the Middle East, including Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.

23. Otto Rehhagel

Otto Rehhagel is a distinguished German football manager known for his tactical acumen and success with various clubs and national teams.

He led Werder Bremen to win the Bundesliga in 1988 and the DFB-Pokal in 1991. His tenure was marked by solid defensive organization and effective counter-attacking play. Otto Rehhagel managed Bayern Munich to win the DFB-Pokal in 1996.

He also achieved significant success by leading Greece to an unexpected victory in the UEFA European Championship, known for their disciplined, defensive tactics and effective set-pieces.

Otto Rehhagel managed FC Kaiserslautern to win the Bundesliga in 1998, making them the first newly promoted team to win the title in the Bundesliga era.

22. Louis van Gaal

Louis van Gaal is a renowned Dutch football manager known for his tactical innovation and success across multiple top European clubs and the Netherlands national team.

Van Gaal led Ajax to win three Eredivisie titles (1993-94, 1994-95, 1995-96) and the UEFA Champions League (1994-95). His tenure was marked by the development of young talents and an attacking style of play.

Managing Barcelona, he won two La Liga titles (1997-98, 1998-99) and the Copa del Rey (1997-98). His first stint was noted for his tactical flexibility and emphasis on possession-based football.

He also won the Bundesliga in his first season with Bayern Munich and reached the UEFA Champions League final (2010). His approach included a strong emphasis on positional play and tactical discipline.

Louis van Gaal led the Netherlands to third place in the 2014 World Cup, with his tactical organization and strategic planning being crucial to their success.

He had a successful spell managing Manchester United where he boasted an FA Cup win in 2016, although his tenure was also marked by mixed results and criticism of his playing style.

21. Jürgen Klopp

Jürgen Klopp is a highly influential German football manager known for his dynamic coaching style and significant achievements with several top clubs.

As a Borussia Dortmund manager (2008-2015), Jürgen Klopp won two Bundesliga titles (2010-11, 2011-12), secured the German Cup (DFB-Pokal) in 2012, and led Dortmund to a UEFA Champions League final (2013).

He managed Liverpool FC from 2015-2024, where he guided Liverpool to the final in 2018, and won the Premier League in the 2019-20 season, ending Liverpool’s 30-year league title drought. He won the English League Cup twice (2021-22, 2023-24).

Jürgen Klopp also won the Club World Cup in 2019, the Champions League title in 2019, the English FA Cup (2021-22), the UEFA Super Cup (2019-20), and secured the English Super Cup (2022-23).

20. Telê Santana

Telê Santana was a celebrated Brazilian football manager known for his innovative tactics and significant contributions to both club and international football.

He successfully led São Paulo to two consecutive Copa Libertadores titles (1992, 1993) and two Intercontinental Cup victories (1992, 1993) as his teams were known for their attacking style and technical prowess.

Telê Santana also won multiple domestic titles with São Paulo, establishing the club as a dominant force in Brazilian and international football.

He managed the Brazil National team to the semi-finals of the 1982 World Cup, where his team is remembered for its stylish, attacking play, although they did not win the tournament.

Santana won the Copa América with Brazil in 1983.

19. Bill Shankly

Bill Shankly was a legendary Scottish football manager renowned for his transformative impact on Liverpool FC and his innovative approach to management.

He managed Liverpool to three English league titles (1963-64, 1965-66, 1972-73) and four FA Cups (1965, 1974). His tenure marked a period of significant success and transformation for the club.

Shankly laid the groundwork for Liverpool’s future European success, with his work paving the way for later triumphs in European competitions.

Bill Shankly is celebrated as one of football’s greatest managers for his pivotal role in Liverpool FC’s rise to prominence. His contributions include transforming the club into a major force in English and European football, his innovative management style, and his lasting impact on the club’s culture and success.

18. Ottmar Hitzfeld

Ottmar Hitzfeld is a respected German football manager known for his tactical expertise and success with top European clubs.

With Borussia Dortmund (1991-1997), Hitzfeld boasts the Bundesliga in 1995 and 1996.

He also led Borussia Dortmund to victory in the 1997 Champions League (then the European Cup).In his spell at Bayern Munich, he secured four Bundesliga titles (1999-2001, 2005-2006) and two DFB-Pokals (1998-1999, 2002-2003).

He also won the Champions League in 2001 and reached the final again in 2010. Managing the Swiss national team (Switzerland) from 2008 to 2009, he guided them through the 2010 World Cup qualifiers.

17. Miguel Muñoz

Miguel Muñoz was a highly respected Spanish football manager known for his successful tenure with Real Madrid and significant contributions to Spanish football.

Muñoz is renowned for leading Real Madrid to win the European Cup (now UEFA Champions League) in 1966, making him the first Spanish manager to achieve this feat.

He Secured nine La Liga titles (1961-62, 1962-63, 1963-64, 1964-65, 1965-66, 1966-67, 1967-68, 1968-69, 1969-70) and two Copa del Rey titles (1961, 1966).

Miguel Muñoz also managed the Spanish national team (Spain) during a period of transition, where he was responsible for overseeing their preparations for the 1970 World Cup.

16. Fabio Capello

Fabio Capello is a renowned Italian football manager known for his tactical expertise and success with various top clubs and national teams.

Managing AC Milan in two different spells, (1987-1991, 1992-1996), Fabio Capello won four Serie A titles (1988-89, 1991-92, 1992-93, 1993-94) and secured the UEFA Champions League (then the European Cup) in 1989 and 1994.

At Real Madrid, he won La Liga in the 1996-97 season and the 2006-07 season.

He also managed AS Roma from 2004 to 2006 where he won the Serie A title in the 2000-01 season. Capello led the England National Team through the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2012 UEFA European Championship.

With Juventus (2004-2006), he won two Serie A titles (2004-05, 2005-06), although the 2005-06 title was later stripped due to the Calciopoli scandal.

15. Brian Clough

Brian Clough was a legendary English football manager renowned for his charismatic leadership and remarkable achievements with Nottingham Forest and Derby County.

Clough led Derby County to win the First Division (now Premier League) in 1972. He revolutionized Derby County, transforming them into one of England’s top teams.

Brian Clough managed Nottingham Forest (1975-1993) where he guided the team to back-to-back European Cup (now UEFA Champions League) titles in 1979 and 1980. He also won the Football League First Division in 1978 and secured the FA Cup in 1959.

14. Nereo Rocco

Nereo Rocco was a distinguished Italian football manager known for his tactical innovations and success with AC Milan and Torino.

Rocco successfully led AC Milan to two European Cup (now UEFA Champions League) victories in 1963 and 1969. He also won the Serie A title in 1962-63 and 1967-68, and the Coppa Italia in 1967-68.

Nereo Rocco managed Torino (1960-1961, 1971-1972) where he secured the Serie A title in 1971-72, and his tenure was marked by a strong defensive approach and effective tactics.

At Triestina (1956-1957), he won the Serie B title, showcasing his managerial potential early in his career.

13. Sir Matt Busby

Sir Matt Busby was a legendary Scottish football manager celebrated for his transformative role at Manchester United and his development of the club’s youth academy.

Matt Busby achieved domestic and European Success leading Manchester United to five English league titles (1951-52, 1955-56, 1956-57, 1964-65, 1966-67) and two FA Cups (1962-63, 1968-69).

He guided Manchester United to win the European Cup (now UEFA Champions League) in 1968, making them the first English club to achieve this feat.

Matt Busby is renowned for revitalizing Manchester United after the Munich Air Disaster in 1958 when he rebuilt the team around young players and created the famed “Busby Babes.”

12. Marcello Lipp

Marcello Lippi is an esteemed Italian football manager renowned for his tactical prowess and significant achievements in both domestic and international football.

Having two tenures at Juventus (1994-1999, 2001-2004), Marcello Lippi won five Serie A titles (1994-95, 1996-97, 1997-98, 2001-02, 2002-03) and one Coppa Italia (1994-95).

He secured the UEFA Champions League (then the European Cup) in 1996 and reached the final again in 1997. In the 2006 FIFA World Cup, he also led Italy to victory, cementing his reputation as one of the top international managers.

Marcello Lipp managed Guangzhou Evergrande to three Chinese Super League titles (2012, 2013, 2014) and won the AFC Champions League in 2013.

11. Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti is a highly regarded Italian football manager known for his versatility, tactical intelligence, and success across multiple top European clubs.

As an AC Milan manager from 2001-2009, Ancelotti not only won two UEFA Champions League titles (2003, 2007) and one Serie A title (2004-05), but also secured the Coppa Italia (2003-04) and the Italian Super Cup (2004).

In his spell at Chelsea (2009-2011), he won the Premier League Title in the 2009-10 season, the FA Cup (2009-10) and the League Cup (2009-10). At Paris Saint Germain (PSG), he won two Ligue 1 titles (2012-13, 2013-14) and the Coupe de France (2014-15).

Carlo Ancelotti guided Real Madrid to Champions League triumphs in 2014, 2022, and 2024, showcasing his exceptional leadership across both his earlier stint (2013-2015) and his ongoing return from 2021.

He has also secured La Liga (2016-17) and the Copa del Rey (2013-14). In his stint at Bayern Munich, he won the Bundesliga in the 2016-17 season.

10. Bob Paisley

Bob Paisley was a legendary English football manager known for his remarkable achievements with Liverpool FC and his influence on English football.

Paisley won three European Cups managing Liverpool FC (1977, 1978, 1981), three FA Cups (1974-75, 1980-81, 1981-82) and one Football League Cup (1980-81).

He also secured six English league titles (1975-76, 1978-79, 1979-80, 1981-82, 1983-84).

9. José Mourinho

José Mourinho is a highly influential Portuguese football manager known for his tactical expertise, charismatic personality, and success across multiple top clubs and leagues.

He managed Porto FC where he won two Primeira Liga titles (2002-03, 2003-04), and secured the UEFA Champions League title in 2004.

Mourinho had two stints at Chelsea (2004-2007, 2013-2015), where he won the Premier League twice (2004-05, 2005-06), and secured two FA Cups (2006-07) and two League Cups (2004-05, 2006-07).

Managing Inter Milan (2008-2010), he won two Serie A titles (2008-09, 2009-10), and secured the UEFA Champions League title in 2010, completing the treble (Serie A, Coppa Italia, and UEFA Champions League).

In his spell at Real Madrid, José Mourinho won La Liga in the 2011-12 season and the Copa del Rey in 2010-11.

At Manchester United, he secured the FA Cup (2015-16), the EFL Cup (2016-17), and the UEFA Europa League (2016-17).

In 2022 at Roma, he won the UEFA Europa Conference League. He is currently the new manager at Fenerbache

8. Helenio Herrera

Helenio Herrera was a pioneering Argentine football manager renowned for his innovative tactics and significant impact on European football.

Managing Inter Milan (1960-1968), Herrera won two European Cups (1964, 1965), secured three Serie A titles (1963-64, 1964-65, 1965-66), and also won two Coppa Italia titles (1963-64, 1964-65).

At Barcelona, the legend secured one La Liga title (1958-59) and one Copa del Rey (1958-59).

7. Ernst Happel

Ernst Happel was an influential Austrian football manager renowned for his tactical expertise and success in both domestic and international football.

Happel won the European Cup (now UEFA Champions League) with Feyenoord in 1970 and secured the Eredivisie title in 1961-62 and 1964-65.

As a manager at Hamburger SV, he won the European Cup (1977-78) and secured two Bundesliga titles (1978-79, 1981-82).

He also won the Austrian Bundesliga title in 1986-87.

Ernst Happel managed Austria to a third-place finish in the 1978 World Cup.

6. Johan Cruyff

Johan Cruyff was a legendary Dutch football player and manager, widely celebrated for his influential role in developing modern football tactics and his contributions to FC Barcelona.

In Ajax (1985-1988), he won the Eredivisie title three times (1985-86, 1986-87, 1987-88), and secured the KNVB Cup in 1986-87.

He then went on to Barcelona and won the UEFA Champions League (then the European Cup) in 1992.

Cryuff secured four La Liga titles (1990-91, 1991-92, 1992-93, 1993-94) and also won the Copa del Rey in 1990-91.

5. Giovanni Trapattoni

Giovanni Trapattoni is an esteemed Italian football manager known for his tactical expertise and success across various top European clubs.

He won the Serie A title in 1978-79 and 1987-88 and secured two European Cups (now UEFA Champions League) in 1989 and 1990.

With Juventus, Trapattoni won seven Serie A titles (1976-77, 1977-78, 1979-80, 1980-81, 1981-82, 1984-85, 1985-86), secured the UEFA Cup in 1977 and the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1984, won the Bundesliga title in 1994-95.

He also managed Portugal to the final of the 2012 UEFA European Championship.

4. Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is a highly influential Spanish football manager known for his innovative tactics and success across top European clubs.

In Barcelona (2008-2012), Pep won two UEFA Champions League titles (2009, 2011), Secured three La Liga titles (2009-10, 2010-11, 2012-13), as well as two Copa del Rey titles (2008-09, 2011-12).

Managing Bayern Munich from 2013 to 2016, he won three Bundesliga titles (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16), and secured two DFB-Pokal titles (2013-14, 2015-16).

Managing Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has secured six Premier League titles (2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24).

He has won the FA Cup (2018-19, 2022-23) and multiple EFL Cups.

Guardiola led Manchester City to victory in the 2023 UEFA Super Cup, defeating Sevilla to secure the title. This win added another European trophy to his collection, following the club’s UEFA Champions League win in 2022-23.

Guardiola’s Manchester City also triumphed in the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup, claiming the prestigious global title for the first time in the club’s history.

3. Rinus Michels

Rinus Michels was a pioneering Dutch football manager and player, renowned for his innovative tactics and significant impact on the development of modern football.

As a manager of Ajax(1965-1971), he won three Eredivisie titles (1965-1966, 1966-1967) as well as secured the European Cup (now UEFA Champions League) in 1971.

In his stint at Barcelona (1971-1975), he won the La Liga title in 1973-74. And also secured the Copa del Rey in 1971-72.

Michels also managed the Netherlands national team to the final of the 1974 World Cup.

He is known for pioneering the “Total Football” system, which emphasizes fluid positional play, high pressing, and versatility.

2. Arrigo Sacchi

Arrigo Sacchi is an influential Italian football manager known for his revolutionary tactics and significant impact on modern football.

In his stint at AC Milan (1987-1991), he won back-to-back European Cups (now UEFA Champions League) in 1989 and 1990.

He also secured the Serie A title in 1987-88 and 1991-92, Supercoppa Italiana (1988) and reached the Coppa Italia final (1989-90).

Sacchi led Italy to the final of the 1994 World Cup, where they finished as runners-up.

Arrigo Sacchi is known for implementing a high-pressing game and a compact defensive shape, emphasizing coordinated team movement and relentless pressure on the ball.

1. Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson is considered the most successful and revered football manager in history, known for his long and distinguished career at Manchester United and his impact on English and European football.

Sir Ferguson won three Scottish league titles including the Scottish Cup in 1982-83, Scottish League Cup in 1985-86 and the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in 1983-84.

In his tenure at Manchester United, he won two UEFA Champions League titles (1999, 2008), and secured thirteen Premier League titles (1992-93, 1993-94, 1995-96, 1996-97, 1998-99, 1999-2000, 2000-01, 2002-03, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2012-13).

He also won five FA Cups (1993-94, 1995-96, 1998-99, 2003-04, 2015-16) and four EFL Cups (1991-92, 1993-94, 2005-06, 2008-09).

Sir Alex Ferguson is renowned for his exceptional leadership skills and ability to motivate players, fostering a strong team spirit and high levels of discipline and also adapting tactics and formations to suit different opponents and competitions, with a focus on attacking football and robust defence.