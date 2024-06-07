Ten richest football clubs in 2024 with combined worth of $45.7billion

According to Forbes, the average value of the world’s richest football clubs has reached $2.3 billion in 2024, contributing to a total combined value of over $45.7 billion. This represents a 5.1% increase from the previous year.

The average revenue for these 30 football clubs is $397 million, 3% higher than last year, with an average operating income of $36 million—a significant 57% increase from the previous year.

Real Madrid, valued at $6.6 billion, leads the rankings of the richest football clubs. This is the third consecutive year and the eighth time in the past 11 years that Real Madrid has topped the list. The club generated the highest revenue among the top 30 teams, with $873 million, driven by their exceptional performance on the field.

Since 2014, Real Madrid has secured 15 international titles, including six Champions League trophies, four European Super Cups, and four Club World Cups. Their most recent Champions League victory was a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund on June 1 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Despite its enormous value, investment in Real Madrid is not possible as it is owned by more than 90,000 club members.

Manchester United, valued at $6.55 billion, take the second spot on this year’s list. In February, Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchased a 27.7% stake in the club at an enterprise value of $6.5 billion, paying $33 a share. However, the stock market currently values the team at only $17 a share.

Chris Marangi, a portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds, believes Manchester United’s stock is undervalued due to fan dissatisfaction with the Glazer family’s ownership and the team’s disappointing performance in the English Premier League.

A control sale of the team, similar to the one pursued by Sheikh Jassim last year, would likely fetch a price significantly higher than $33 per share.

Ten Richest Football Clubs in 2024

In this week’s edition of BusinessDay’s Business of Sports, we review the ten richest football clubs in 2024 according to Forbes:

Real Madrid – Valued at $6.6 billion, Real Madrid saw a 9% increase in value over the past year. The club is owned by its members and generated an operating income of $76 million.

Manchester United – Worth $6.55 billion, with a similar 9% growth. The Glazer family and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are the primary owners, and the club had an operating income of $187 million.

Barcelona – Valued at $5.6 billion, this club experienced a 2% increase in value despite an operating loss of $145 million. It is also owned by its members.

Liverpool – With a valuation of $5.37 billion, Liverpool’s value grew by 2%. The club, owned by John Henry and Tom Werner, had an operating income of $102 million.

Manchester City – Worth $5.1 billion, Manchester City saw a 2% increase in value and had an operating income of $148 million. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the owner.

Bayern Munich – Valued at $5 billion, Bayern Munich saw a 3% rise in its value. The club, owned by its members, generated an operating income of $84 million.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) – With a valuation of $4.4 billion, PSG’s value increased by 4%. Despite an operating loss of $126 million, the club remains highly valuable under Qatar Sports Investments’ ownership.

Tottenham Hotspur – Valued at $3.2 billion, Tottenham saw a significant 14% increase in value. The club, owned by the Joseph Lewis Family Trust and Daniel Levy, had an operating income of $161 million.

Chelsea – Worth $3.1 billion, Chelsea’s value grew by 1%. The club, owned by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, had a slight operating income of -$400,000.

Arsenal – Valued at $2.6 billion, Arsenal experienced a 15% rise in value. Owned by Stanley Kroenke, the club had an operating income of $140 million.